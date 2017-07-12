News By Tag
World Wealth Creation Conference Bringing Together The World's Biggest Stars
World Wealth Creation Conference 2017 is a big scale wealth conference organized by investors to investors. The event will take place from 28. November – 30. November 2017, Singapore EXPO. All the biggest stars like Jim Rogers, Marc Faber, Brian Tracy, Ron Kaufman, Michael Pettis, Anton Kreil are there.
WWCC home page: http://www.worldwealthcreation.com
World Wealth Creation Conference reveals the success secrets of millionaires and billionaires. You'll learn practical, proven strategies and techniques used by the richest investors and business people in the world to create more wealth and make it grow faster with a greater safety.
Altogether 50 speakers include only the best performing hedge fund managers, wildly successful entrepreneurs and world-renowned success coaches who reveal their success stories during 3 days on 3 main stages. Some of the speakers are so unique that they will not be seen at any other conference in the world this year.
WWCC speakers: http://www.worldwealthcreation.com/
Investors
About 2/3 of the event is dedicated to the institutional investors, retail investors, entrepreneurs, business professionals and everybody, who wants to achieve more.
A world-renowned motivational speaker Brian Tracy reveals the secrets and techniques necessary to help you achieve all your goals faster than you ever thought possible. He gives speeches on every day of the conference.
An investment legend Jim Rogers shares the secret of how to make +4200% return in the next 10 years like he did in the '70s together with George Soros.
A notorious investor Marc Faber and an expert of Chinese economy Michael Pettis (named the 33rd most influential man in the world of finance) point out the new trends which might help you make millions.
World Wealth Creation Conference is proud to present a serial entrepreneur Wayne Chang who tells you how to build a billion-dollar company. Charles Henri Hirsch reveals how his fund made an astonishing +8025% return in 7 years. Qi Wang explains how to earn impressive returns in Chinese Equities. Jeffrey Olin tells us how his real estate fund outperformed the market 4 times. Ron Kaufman as a world leading expert of uplifting customer service gives you proven techniques to create more profit and stand out in the competition. Melody, He teaches how a company can scale to a million customers.
WWCC agenda: http://www.worldwealthcreation.com/
Start-ups
The remaining part of World Wealth Creation Conference is about uniting startups and venture capitalists. Already more than 30 most powerful venture capital firms with more than US$10B assets under management are attending World Wealth Conference 2017
The World Wealth Creation Conference saves you 20-25 minutes from every conversation between VC and startup. We structure information from startups to the needs of an investor. At the same time, you will learn the secrets of the most successful hedge fund managers and motivational speakers which will help you to earn more money and be more productive.
VENTURE CAPITALISTS
*You get detailed information about the startups attending the conference
*Guaranteed access to 3-minute presentations of start-ups during the conference
*3-day exhibition 9m2 booth for VC Premium ticket holders
*4 special tickets for your team members for VC Premium
*Possibility to find investors to your VC if desired for VC Premium ticket holders
*Access to exclusive cocktail party on Day 1 and Day 3 at Skyline at Marina Bay Sands attended by investors and startup
*Access to a special dedicated area to network with venture capitalists and investors
*Access to start-up area to visit startup stands and booths and have closer connection to startup
*Access to all speakers' talks
*Access to speaks by over 50 investors, entrepreneurs, motivational speakers and business coaches
*Great opportunity to visit the financial hub of Asia
WWCC VC's: http://www.worldwealthcreation.com/
STARTUPS
*All start-ups have scheduled meetings with venture capitalists. The earlier you register; the wider choice of world's top VC companies is available.
*$10 billion in venture capital. Over 30 world's top venture capital firms have confirmed their attendance and are looking for new startups to invest in.
*Guaranteed stage time. All participating startups have guaranteed stage time to present their business model. The audience consists of top VC companies and investors.
WWCC start-ups: http://www.worldwealthcreation.com/
WWCC VALUE OFFER:
UNLISHE YOUR POWER TO CREATE MORE WEALTH
Are you an investor?
INCREASE YOUR WEALTH 7-8 TIMES IN NEXT 10 YEARS! IMPROVE YOUR ABILITIES AND LEARN FROM INVESTORS, WHO HAVE MADE AVERAGE 652.9% RETURN IN THEIR TOP 10-YEAR PERIOD.
Are you a salesperson?
MAKE 10 TIMES MORE MONEY THAN AN AVERAGE SALESPERSON!
Are you an entrepreneur?
START MAKING 100 TIMES MORE MONEY! STAND OUT FROM COMPETITION, UPLIFT YOUR SERVICE QUALITY AND SCALE YOUR BUSINESS. BOOST THE MOTIVATION OF YOUR STAFF AND EXPAND TO FOREIGN MARKETS.
Are you a social person?
FIND YOUR PATH! MEET AND NETWORK WITH SUPER WEALTHY PEOPLE.
Are you an achiever?
ACHIEVE YOUR DREAMS! GET MOTIVATED AND RELEASE YOUR INNER POWER.
Do you have a plan?
GET POWER BEHIND YOUR IDEAS AND CONQUER THE WORLD WITH YOUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES. MEET WITH THE MOST POWERFUL VC COMPANIES.
Register to World Wealth Creation Conference: http://www.worldwealthcreation.com/
Contact
World Wealth Creation Conference
***@etalonconference.com
End
