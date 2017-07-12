News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Salaries Fall Back In June, But South Sees Rise
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – June 2017
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – June 2017
• Average travel salaries fall after strong May and April
• Wages rise in south but fall in north
• Vacancy and candidate numbers both see double figure year-on-year increases
Travel wages slip in June
After two extremely strong months, the average salary for a new job in travel fell by 2.83 per cent in June, according to the latest C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.
With a figure of £25,331, travel wages were also down by 1.84 per cent compared to June 2016, with much of the dip being due to a decrease in the number of executive roles (those paying more than £40,000) as well as a fall in northern pay.
However, salaries in the south of the country rose by 1.80 per cent to reach £27,498, which was also up 3.78 per cent from last June.
Meanwhile, standard travel salaries (those paying up to £40,000) fell by 2.58 per cent from May, but remain 5.75 per cent (or £1,251) up from June 2016.
Analysing the month's stats, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/
Vacancies and candidates remain strong
Despite small monthly falls, the numbers of new candidates and vacancies both posted double-digit year-on-year rises of 26 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.
Ms Kolosinska said: "The summer holiday season usually results in a slowdown in activity towards the end of July and into August, but there are no signs of it so far. Happily, we're still seeing many new travel roles being created each day as well as lots of brand new candidates registering their interest in them."
……………………………………………………
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse