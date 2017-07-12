 
Industry News





July 2017
Salaries Fall Back In June, But South Sees Rise

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – June 2017
 
 
LONDON - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Salaries Fall Back In June, But South Sees Rise

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – June 2017

• Average travel salaries fall after strong May and April
• Wages rise in south but fall in north
• Vacancy and candidate numbers both see double figure year-on-year increases

Travel wages slip in June

After two extremely strong months, the average salary for a new job in travel fell by 2.83 per cent in June, according to the latest C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.

With a figure of £25,331, travel wages were also down by 1.84 per cent compared to June 2016, with much of the dip being due to a decrease in the number of executive roles (those paying more than £40,000) as well as a fall in northern pay.

However, salaries in the south of the country rose by 1.80 per cent to reach £27,498, which was also up 3.78 per cent from last June.

Meanwhile, standard travel salaries (those paying up to £40,000) fell by 2.58 per cent from May, but remain 5.75 per cent (or £1,251) up from June 2016.

Analysing the month's stats, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/) and C&M Executive Recruitment (http://www.candmexecutive.co.uk/), said: "Average travel salaries jumped above the £26,000 threshold in both April and May so it's not too much of a surprise to see them fall back by 2.83 per cent last month. However, wages for a typical new travel job have still risen by more than £1,250 in the past year, so there are clearly some very attractive salaries currently on offer for the right candidates."

Vacancies and candidates remain strong

Despite small monthly falls, the numbers of new candidates and vacancies both posted double-digit year-on-year rises of 26 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Ms Kolosinska said: "The summer holiday season usually results in a slowdown in activity towards the end of July and into August, but there are no signs of it so far. Happily, we're still seeing many new travel roles being created each day as well as lots of brand new candidates registering their interest in them."

All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.

C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.

For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk) or Barbara Kolosinska (Director - 07507 602 069 / barbara@candm.co.uk).
Source:C&M Travel Recruitment
Email:***@candm.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:01612384497
