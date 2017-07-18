News By Tag
GST Keeper Steals the Show by Announcing GST Software Price
The company ensures end-to-end automated GST compliance solutions at INR 999 for all sorts of businesses, accounting professionals, tax practitioners, and company secretaries across India.
As per the pricing plans for GST compliance solutions revealed by GST Keeper, it is willingly offering software-based compliance solutions to businesses (including MSMEs, SMEs, MNCs, and so on), accounting professionals, tax practitioners, and company secretaries across India at as low as INR 999 per month. The cost-efficient software-based GST compliance solutions offered by the company facilitate immaculate return filing, payment, refund claim processing, invoice reconciliation, and generation of ITC reports, besides ensuring a high level of resilience and intuitiveness. This will help taxpayers comply with the novice regulatory guidelines while ensuring unblemished confidentiality and integrity. The automated GST compliance services offered by the company can also be availed at INR 1990 with a slight modification, whereas the comprehensive range of solutions will cost you INR 9990 annually.
Announcing the price range of automated GST compliance services in front of media personnel, the delighted CEO of GST Keeper, Anuj Bairathi, said, "With the advent of GST, the need of automated compliance solutions was felt across the industry. Herein, the availability of a robust GST compliance software, at attractive price, can certainly empower businesses across realms to respond dexterously to the newly-introduced GST system. What is even more marvelous aspect of our initiative is that it will help small and medium-sized enterprises suit up for the colossal reform adroitly."
The company earlier announced that it has been working hard to draft and implement a plan focused on empowering small business entities and independent accounting professionals in India with a compatible, cloud-based GST software. By announcing end-to-end automated GST compliance solutions at affordable price and GST software @999/- only, GST Keeper has unquestionably honored its commitment.
About GST Keeper
GST Keeper is an expert tax compliance solution provider in India. Blessed with a pool of seasoned tax experts and exhaustive taxation insights, we are perfectly positioned to help businesses handle all the GST compliance functions, within stipulated frame of time, with utmost competence. Our enterprise class GST accounting tool, equipped with scientific GST calculator and geocoding technology, helps clients leverage the power of automation so as to ensure strict adherence to jurisdictional requirements. We are committed towards helping clients ensure successful migration into GST regime and maintain absolute compliance thereon. For more info, visit: https://www.gstkeeper.com/
