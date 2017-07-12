News By Tag
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Held Ninth Annual Camp Buddy
(SAVANNAH, GA) The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) held their ninth annual Camp Buddy summer camps in Effingham and Chatham Counties.
The camp curriculum was designed by occupational, physical, special education and speech therapists with the goal of helping the children retain the educational milestones they achieved over the course of the past school year.
"We strive to help the children in our program bridge the gap created over summer," said Savannah Camp Buddy Director Pam Hussey. "They will be better equipped to begin the new school year with the skills they gained in the previous year fresh on their minds."
The Effingham Camp Buddy was held over one week at the Rincon Elementary School, located at 501 Richland Avenue in Rincon, GA. Chatham Camp Buddy was held over a two-week period at Marshpoint Elementary School, located at 135 Whitemarsh Island Drive in Savannah, GA.
Camp Buddy is sponsored by the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society and is made possible through the generosity of the community, friends and family of LDSS and events such as the Buddy Walk and Night of Champions.
For more information about Effingham and Chatham Camp Buddy, contact campbuddy@ldssga.org. For more information about LDSS, visit https://www.ldssga.org/
ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a family support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local leadership, outreach, education and advocacy to champion and celebrate acceptance and inclusion. Meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact with one another. LDSS encourages people to bring their children. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit https://www.ldssga.org/
CONTACT
Candy Bogardus
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
912-728-8505
cbogardus@ldssga.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
CarriageTrade PR
912-844-9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
www.carriagetradepr.com
