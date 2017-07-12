Automatic Cell Imaging System Market - Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to

Automatic Cell Imaging System Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2025

Live cell imaging, or cell imaging is the examination of living cells using time-lapse microscopy (time-lapse photography applied to microscopy). Cell Imaging is used by scientists to get a better understanding of the biological functions of the body in the course of the study of cellular dynamics. The process was established in first half of the 20th century. The first time-lapse microcinematographic films showed the development and fertilization of a sea urchin egg. Various methods of microscopy have since been developed, thereby allowing researchers to experiment on living cells with greater detail and with less effort. A new kind of imaging, which uses quantum dots, has been pioneered as they are found to be more stable.Cell imaging has become an important tool in medical research. Automatic microscopy and image analysis are used to study a variety of different things such as the influence of chemical compounds on cell development. Researchers in this field primarily want to see which compounds capture the cell cycle or the time they take to incubate and at what concentration. Cell cycle is a rigid sequence of phases that a cell undergoes while it is on its dividing phase. If anything goes wrong at some stage during the transition from one phase to other, the cell generally enters cell death that is programmed. Studying these procedures needs intricate image analysis workflows that can be mind-numbing to ascertain. This process is sped up by the use of modular software. Automated cell imaging also find its usage in the drug discovery processes for various diseases, for instance, cancer drugs. As the prevalence of cancer around the world is rising at an alarming rate, the automatic cell imaging system market is likely to gain significant traction during the forecast period.Automatic Cell Imaging System Market TaxonomyOn the basis of type of product,· Phase contrast microscopy· Fluorescent microscopy· Quantitative phase contrast microscopyOn the basis of end user,· Research centers· Hospitals· OthersHigh prevalence of cancer will drive the overall automatic cell imaging system marketAccording to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. alone and around 595,690 people died from the disease in 2016. The most common cancers were breast cancer, colon and rectum cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, thyroid cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, pancreatic cancer, and endometrial cancer. The quantity of new cases of cancer was 454.8 per 100,000 women and men per year (statistic based on 2008-2012 cases). Additionally, the number of deaths due to cancer was 171.2 per 100,000 women and men per year (statistic based on 2008-2012 cases). As the occurrence of cancer is rising at an alarming rate, so is the need for automatic cell imaging system. Automatic cell imaging system offers grass root level analysis of the division of cancer cells and hence researchers are using this technique to find a cure to the fatal disease. This is likely to fuel the growth of the overall automatic cell imaging system market.North America held the maximum market share in automatic cell imaging system market globally. Favorable and constructive policies and regulations as well as availability of sophisticated healthcare facilities along with rising approvals about the usage of automatic cell imaging system from the governing bodies are likely to fuel the growth of the automatic cell imaging system market in this region.The automated microscopy process generates hundreds and thousands of images in a matter of few days; hence, potent image analysis software is required to differentiate between the various appearances of the cell. Manufacturers of automated microscopes generally offer image analysis software for the analyzing of the images that are produced by their hardware. The complexity with this software is to discover the right approach for a definite assay. The analysis desires robustness in order to cope with various situations and they should be fast enough to compute the results for the huge amount of images generated in a short time. Some of the key players operating in the global automatic cell imaging system market are GE Healthcare Life Sciences, West Medica, Norma Diagnostika GmbH, Bioview, Caliber I.D., Molecular Devices, BioTek Instruments, and PerkinElmer.