Modbus/TCP module for 3 temperature sensors
The thermal elements are connected via the three PCC-SMP (Omega) sockets
In addition to the three temperature sensor connections, the new RIO-2018 I/O module has two opto-isolated digital inputs and a relay output with a switching output of 30 VDC at 1 A or 125 VAC at 0.5 A.
The thermal elements are connected via the three PCC-SMP (Omega) sockets. The matching plug type is very common and ensures safe contacts. All inputs are connected with a type MAX31855 digital convertor with cold junction compensation (CJC). The simultaneous connection of several thermal elements also enables the simple inclusion of a reference junction temperature in the measurements. The resolution of the thermal channels is specified respectively with 14 bits and 0.25 °C.
An ARM Cortex M3 with the operating system FreeRTOS is used as the CPU. LEDs signalise power supply, readiness for operation and LAN activity.
The Ethernet interface (10/100 Mbps) is realised as a RJ45 connection. The Modbus/TCP, UDP, HTTP and DHCP protocols are supported. Its integrated AJAX Web interface enables fast and easy programming and control using a Web browser. Windows and Linux C/C++ APIs are ready for further-reaching integration.
In connection, for example, with a fanless industrial Matrix series micro PC from the same manufacturer, also available from acceed, the RIO module can be used immediately as a compact standalone application. The Matrix-505 offers two 10/100 Ethernet interfaces, two USB 2.0 host connections as well as a microSD slot for memory cards up to 32 GB.
The RIO-2018 module is suitable for assembly in switch cabinets (on top-hat rails) and can be operated using direct current from 9 to 48 V. The digital inputs, relay output and power supply are connected via screw connector terminals. The admissible ambient temperature for operation is 0 to 70 °C.
For detailed information about the RIO-2018 data acquisition module and further modules for special tasks as well as fitting industrial Matrix series industrial Box PCs, please refer to the website www.acceed.net.
