ABE Business Management at CTS College
The combination of academic achievement and practical emphasis makes the prospect of studying a business degree highly interesting.
One popular but very well recognised Business Management qualification offered in Trinidad and Tobago is the Association of Business Executives (ABE) - Business Management Programme. The ABE programme locally is offered in 18 different locations with a local student population that exceeds 3000 registered students. ABE is also expanding to other parts of the Caribbean region with a regional student registration of approximately 5000 students. This growth regionally will bring more awareness and recognition to the qualification. The ABE programme is also offered in over 80 countries across the world making it one of the most widely offered Business qualifications from an institution that is also over 40 years in Business.
While 80 countries can be considered a huge number, what is even more mind blowing is the fact that the programme is offered by over 300 schools internationally. So far this may be enough reason to consider the UK based programme but there is more.Some benefits of the programme include various levels of entry, not only on previously attained academic qualifications but also consideration for working experience attained thus far regardless of a person's age. Also, the programme is divided into levels with a student receiving a certificate at the end of each level. This allows for a student to immediately update their resume after successful completion of a stage in order to apply for a promotion or gain an increase or new job. Visit us https://www.ctscbcs.com/
Now that we have a better idea of the best Business Management programme, we can now look at a school with an impeccable track record. CTS Collegehas won more ABE top paper awards than any school locally and regionally in 2016, 2013 and 2012. CTS College has also won 44 ABE top paper awards since the year 2010. Such achievement can only come with a very high standard in its learning environment. The College has also won ACTT QuITE Awards for Student Support Services in 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012 and 2011. Furthermore, CTS College has won the ACTT QuiTE awards for Excellence for an Established Quality Management System in 2016, 2014, 2012 and Excellence in Teaching and Learning in2015 and 2014.
Summary
It today's ever evolving environment in Business careers one must choose a qualification only after exploring all options available. It is highly important to look at the awarding body as well as the local provider. The ABE Business Management programme offers many additional benefits and is internationally recognise as compared to other local business management programmes. CTS College is one of 18 schools locally and has won may top paper awards over the past 7 years. They have also been awarded by ACTT in some critical areas of student learning such as Excellence for an Established Quality Management System, Excellence in Teaching and Learning and most importantly Student Support Services.
