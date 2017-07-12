"Weekly Digest" – Excessive monetary tightening in India as compared to OECD countries

Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" on 18 July

weekly

Contact

Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

91 22 3001 5200

rachel.fernandes@ decimalpointanalytics.com Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.91 22 3001 5200

End

-- Decimal Point Analytics has published its weekly digest on 18 July titled "Excessive Monetary Tightening in India as compared to OECD"In this weekly, it has examined how the RBI has tightened monetary policy using real interest rates compared to OECD member countries, which is posing an impediment to the economic growth.For the purpose of the study it has compared 3 year data of Indian GDP deflators over OECD GDP deflector, which reflects RBI's extremely tight monetary policy.About Decimal Point AnalyticsDecimal Point Analytics is aincorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.Read the full article here