New "Maxi Dress" Abayas to be Introduced by SHUKR
SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a clothing company that combines Western fashion with Islamic modesty, is excited to reveal its new "Maxi Dress" Abaya line, showcasing abayas with a loose fit and trendy styles.
"SHUKR, as a company, is known for our dedication to providing modest clothing suitable for wear in the West that is inspired by the beauty of traditional Islamic modesty. Our new line of maxi dress abayas are designed to be a looser fitting style that women of all shapes and sizes can feel comfortable wearing."
Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including long sleeve full length dresses with high necklines and a loose fit—which are quite difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores.
"The maxi dress abaya is meant to be a take on the traditional abaya, but with a bit more ease of movement and generous cuts of fabric where more modesty is needed. We are hopeful that this new line will prove to be popular among many western and international customers, again, due to their versatility and modesty." Sillwood said.
SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.
"We're very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically"
SHUKR Islamic Clothing's Collections can be viewed online at www.shukrclothing.com
Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
(UK) 0208 090 7151
Web: www.ShukrOnline.com
Email: press@ShukrClothing.com
