Pharmaceutical Membrane Technology Market Opportunities, Development and Forecast to 2023
Membrane technology is also widely used in improving water quality by removing particles, natural organic matter, pathogens (viruses and bacteria), emerging substances, and other dissolved matter from drinking water. Furthermore, membrane technology is used for the improvement of biological stability of drinking water in the distribution network.Water companies are legally forced to enhance the quality of drinking water in order to fulfill public health requirements. The enhancement is achieved by improving water quality and by operating water treatment processes more cost-efficiently with the help of membrane technology.
North America is the largest market for pharmaceutical membrane technology, owing to high concentration of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the region.In Europe, many organizations, associations and societies are involved in development and implementation of membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries.However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for pharmaceutical membrane technology due to continuous development in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Additionally, increasing healthcare awareness, growing incidence of life style diseases, large population base and increasing government healthcare spending in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is driving the market for pharmaceutical membrane technology.
Some of the major competitors in global pharmaceutical membrane technology market are Amazon Filters Ltd., 3M Company,Pall Corporation, Advantec MFS Inc., Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Novasep, Merck Millipore (EMD Millipore), Koch Membrane Systems Inc., and TriSep Corporation.
