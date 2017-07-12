 
G-Cube Adds One More to Its List- The Prestigious APEX 2017 Award

G-Cube has been awarded with the APEX award for developing game-based learning content via an app- The Mahindra Drona Digital App.
 
 
NOIDA, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- With an exponential rise in the training needs, G-Cube strives to deliver engaged e-learning experiences for everyone. G-Cube has been awarded with the APEX 2017 award for developing game-based learning content via an app- The Mahindra Drona Digital App.

The APEX award is listed under the category of Excellence in Electronic Media. G-Cube created an interactive app which can be installed on different mobile platforms. The app is mobile-friendly and easy-to-navigate, being the first among its kind for the sales force of Mahindra Finance. The access of training content on mobile devices allow users to learn at their own pace. Gamified learning and its accessibility on personalized devices resulted in the successful delivery of e-learning solutions.

Manish Gupta, CEO of G-Cube said, "We are excited to receive the Apex Award for the sixth consecutive year. Our win fortifies our belief in the   benefits of harnessing new technology to create innovative learning solutions for corporate learners. We celebrate the win and continue our efforts to be at the forefront in technology-aided and highly interactive learning delivery.

Source: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-w...

