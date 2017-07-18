 
News By Tag
* Hire Lawyer Online
* Lawyer Directory Online
* Online Legal Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jaipur
  Rajasthan
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

LEXCARTS | Fastest Growing Lawyers Search Platform In India

 
 
Hire Lawyers Online
Hire Lawyers Online
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hire Lawyer Online
* Lawyer Directory Online
* Online Legal Services

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Jaipur - Rajasthan - India

Subject:
* Services

JAIPUR, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- LEXCARTS is an online platform, providing best legal service and legal consultation in India. LEXCARTS provides legal professionals with expertise in various legal fields. User can choose best lawyer from our biggest online lawyer's directory and can Consult lawyer online and hire a lawyer of their choice. We also provide free legal advice online where our in-house legal counsels provide free legal advice. Both Lawyer and Client can register themselves on our site LEXCARTS.COM and avail our services or they can also contact us through other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

LEXCARTS is one of India's fastest growing legal Startup, founded in January 2016. It is a Pan-India based Startup with 5000+ lawyers registered to provide their services to the User or Client. We aim at connecting with 1 Lakh+ lawyers till the last one left. Our main object is to build a relationship based on trust and loyalty. We are determined to serve our User with full responsibility and dedication. Breaking the barriers between law and technology, we provide a platform which is fast, easy to access and reliable.

LEXCARTS aims at providing fastest legal service in India. Keeping in mind both the Lawyers and Users the website is made user friendly. Nowadays, we have concept of smart user. With the increase in digital use of technology everyone expects faster solution to their problems. Legal Sector is very complicated when it comes to the paperwork and documentation. We solve half of client's problem by providing them professional legal expert to help them with their legal disputes. We provide online service which can be accessed at just one click. A user can easily ask his/her problem or legal issues using our chat box which will be answered by the in house counsels within minutes. We believe in the better and stronger Lawyer Client relationship.

We will provide a platform through Blog/Article Section on which lawyers will be able to share their opinion on certain legal issues. LEXCARTS also believes in providing basic legal knowledge to their clients through various modes. The object is to establish a mode through which a better conversation can take place between the lawyer and the client.

About LEXCARTS :-

LEXCARTS is an online platform, providing Legal service and Consultation in India. Client can hire lawyer online. LEXCARTS provides legal professionals with expertise in various legal fields. Main Object is to provide best and fastest legal service.

Find out more about LEXCARTS at our website: https://www.lexcarts.com/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Lexcarts/

Contact us at: Marketing@lexcarts.com

Contact
Arvind Singh
+91-9782755755
***@lexcarts.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lexcarts.com Email Verified
Tags:Hire Lawyer Online, Lawyer Directory Online, Online Legal Services
Industry:Legal
Location:Jaipur - Rajasthan - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 18, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share