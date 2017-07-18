News By Tag
LEXCARTS | Fastest Growing Lawyers Search Platform In India
LEXCARTS is one of India's fastest growing legal Startup, founded in January 2016. It is a Pan-India based Startup with 5000+ lawyers registered to provide their services to the User or Client. We aim at connecting with 1 Lakh+ lawyers till the last one left. Our main object is to build a relationship based on trust and loyalty. We are determined to serve our User with full responsibility and dedication. Breaking the barriers between law and technology, we provide a platform which is fast, easy to access and reliable.
LEXCARTS aims at providing fastest legal service in India. Keeping in mind both the Lawyers and Users the website is made user friendly. Nowadays, we have concept of smart user. With the increase in digital use of technology everyone expects faster solution to their problems. Legal Sector is very complicated when it comes to the paperwork and documentation. We solve half of client's problem by providing them professional legal expert to help them with their legal disputes. We provide online service which can be accessed at just one click. A user can easily ask his/her problem or legal issues using our chat box which will be answered by the in house counsels within minutes. We believe in the better and stronger Lawyer Client relationship.
We will provide a platform through Blog/Article Section on which lawyers will be able to share their opinion on certain legal issues. LEXCARTS also believes in providing basic legal knowledge to their clients through various modes. The object is to establish a mode through which a better conversation can take place between the lawyer and the client.
About LEXCARTS :-
LEXCARTS is an online platform, providing Legal service and Consultation in India. Client can hire lawyer online. LEXCARTS provides legal professionals with expertise in various legal fields. Main Object is to provide best and fastest legal service.
Find out more about LEXCARTS at our website: https://www.lexcarts.com/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact us at: Marketing@lexcarts.com
Arvind Singh
+91-9782755755
***@lexcarts.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 18, 2017