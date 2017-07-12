 
DLF Foundation partners with Medanta in 'Mission Stop Dengue'

 
 
GURGAON, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Gurgaon, July 18: In a bid to spread awareness and combat dengue, DLF Foundation, a philanthropic arm of DLF Limited, has partnered with Medanta- The Medicity, Gurgaon in the 'Mission Stop Dengue.'

Launched on National Dengue Day, the initiative comes in the wake of monsoon which witnesses the onslaught of dengue and other vector borne diseases every year.

"With approaching monsoon, dengue cases have been on the rise in the city. The aim of the Mission is to combat the spread of dengue. I urge everyone to come forward in this mission to combat the disease which is entirely preventable," said Mr. Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation.

The Mission will targets all major localities of Gurgaon including all residents, schools, colleges, villages and slums in the next two months. As a part of the Mission, awareness campaigns will be conducted and people will be sensitized to take necessary precautions to combat dengue. Fever vans will be deployed to reach residents in the most affected areas.

"This is a noble initiative aiming to make us aware about precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of dengue. We should take a lead in sensitizing oneself and the community about the disease," said Mr. Mahesh Sinha, resident of Gurgaon.

Last year, the city recorded a three-year high in the number of dengue cases, with the district health department registering 401 cases. In 2012, 375 cases were reported, while 175 were reported in 2013 and 86 in 2014.

