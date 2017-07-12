Asthma Market Size, Development and Demand Forecast to 2023

 
NEW YORK - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Asthma is a respiratory condition, where the airways become inflamed and narrow, which can cause a serious and incurable condition if left untreated. Breathlessness, wheezing and coughing are some of the symptoms of asthma and it can be controlled by avoiding triggers and with the help of drug therapy. Environmental triggers may vary from consumer to consumer but it can include exercise, smoke, cold air and other allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and infections. The wheezing in asthma begins when the chemicals present in the lungs overreact to the dust mites, cold air and exercise.

For more information visit:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/asthma-market

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma is an ordinary chronic airway disorder which is characterized by swelling of air passages that convey air from mouth and nose to lungs. Asthma is caused generally due to allergies leading to inflammation of lungs. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited and Novartis AG are developing once-a-day combination products that are longer acting than currently available drugs and more suitable for patients due to its advantage of being taken only once a day.

The asthma drugs medications can be categorized as relievers, such as beta-2 agonists-soothe, and controllers, such as corticosteroids. On the basis of the treatment type, asthma market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/asthma-m...) can be categorized as bronchodilators, combination therapies and anti-inflammatories. Bronchodilators can further be sub-categorized as short acting bronchodilators, anticholinergic, bronchodilators and long acting bronchodilators. Anti-inflammatories can further be sub-categorized as anti-leukotrienes, inhaled corticosteroids and monoclonal antibodies.

Request for Table of Content at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/asthma-m...

Some of the major competitors of global asthma market are, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Aerovance, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.(Merck & Co., Inc.), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko., KG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Schering Corporation, Genentech Inc., and Theravance Inc.
