UK Salaries Increase at a Steady Rate

-- Despite there being a great amount of uncertainty following last month's General Election,Recruitment Software provider Recruitive's latest statistics show average salaries in the UK still saw an increase last month, rising by 8.15% when comparing with data from June 2016.The figures show many cities across the UK also saw an increase in salary in June, when comparing year-on-year data, including key cities such as Birmingham (2.12%), Manchester (1.85%) and Leeds (3.10%) also witnessing month-on-month growth. When comparing the data from June 2017 with June 2016.Some of the UK's top industries also experienced a rise in salaries year-on-year, with Distribution (up by 9.82%) and Retail (up by 8.65%).Carla Fern, Operations Director comments: "After post-election uncertainty it is very positive to see that salaries are continuing to rise at a steady rate, across the UK. The positive salary growth indicates that businesses across the nation are still working hard to attract candidates to their vacancies. With this in mind we expect to see a higher volume of applications over the coming months and we have already begun to see an increase in the number of enquiries from companies looking to improve their recruitment process. Our market leading software already helps some of the UK's leading employers to reduce the manual process by as much as 60%, saving them both significant time and money."For more information regarding Recruitive's software solutions please call 0345 600 0550 or visit www.recruitive.com.