Dabur Egypt launches DermoViva for first time in Egypt

-- July 18, 2017In a move to gain further regional and global success, Dabur Egypt Limited, the leading Egyptian manufacturer of personal and healthcare products, recently launched its new 'DermoViva' Brand in the local market, during a special ceremony held at the Hotel Intercontinental Cairo Semiramis and in the presence of the company's senior executives, partners, and distributors, to expand its current share and broaden its customer base.Country Manager Anoop Sharma graced the event to highlight the main features of Dabur Egypt's new marketing plan designed to further reinforce the company's market presence. He added that more strategic partnerships will be continuously pursued to widen the reach of the flagship Amla, Vatika, FEM, Miswak, Hooby, and DermoViva brands, among others. The gathering also highlighted Dabur Egypt's current local market standing and future growth plans, in addition to its wide-ranging product portfolio, from hair to skin to oral care products.Moheb Kaiser, Marketing Director, Dabur Egypt Limited, said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of DermoViva herbal skin care products in the Egyptian market, particularly the DermoViva Face Wash Range.The introduction of this one-of-a-kind beauty product, which is formulated and infused with natural ingredients to achieve naturally beautiful skin, is a major step towards meeting the emerging needs of our regional customers. Moreover, our gathering served as a perfect opportunity to honor our partners and distributors in Egypt for their continual support and valuable contribution to Dabur Egypt's excellent market status. The company is now synonymous with excellence and quality in the personal and healthcare product segment. On this occasion, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to them, with their efforts and achievements contributing to the 24 per cent net sales profit growth attained during the previous fiscal year. We aim to increase our market share further this year by launching the new DermoViva Brand. We are confident that the Egyptian market will warmly welcome our latest range of skincare products."Fully owned by Dabur International Group, Dabur Egypt Limited commenced its operations in Egypt in 1996, introducing key personal and healthcare products in various categories such as hair care serums, shampoo, and skincare and oral products. Elsewhere, the company has successfully established its presence in Morocco and other countries in Central Africa. The company's promotional and advertising campaigns in the Middle East have also been endorsed by Arab celebrities, including Ferial Youssef, Ola Ghanem, Diana Karazon, Dina Hayek, DorraZarrouk, Mai Selim, Huda Haddad, Razan Maghrabi, and Maria.