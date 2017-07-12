QBS group receives prestigious Microsoft 2017/2018 Inner Circle Award

For the fourth year in a row QBS group is awarded Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics

-- For the fourth consecutive year, Microsoft has awarded QBS group with the prestigious membership of the Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. The 2017/2018 Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle honours an elite group of <60 of the most strategic Microsoft partners across the globe, showing high commitment to customers reflected in their business performance and high level of sales achievement.Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank QBS group in the top echelon of the Microsoft global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics came during Microsoft Inspire (formerly Microsoft WPC), the annual premier partner event, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, D.C.Maria Garaña, Vicepresident EMEA, Microsoft Business Solutions: "QBS group continues to be a strategic partner for Microsoft across Europe. Not only do they serve more than 400 partners with sales, marketing and technical services, they will also one of our key partners to launch Dynamics 365 Business Edition. QBS will further grow their impact in Microsoft's partner ecosystem by enabling partners new to Dynamics to build solutions and serve SMB customers across Europe."Frank Holland, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Business Solutions Sales & Partners: "Each year we recognize and honor Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for exemplary business performance. These award-winning partners represent the top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics partners in terms of sales performance, but their critical impact on the success of our shared customers is what truly stands out. Microsoft is honored to recognize QBS group for their achievements this past year and for their dedication and support of Microsoft Dynamics solutions."Michael Hartmann, CEO QBS group says: "I am extremely proud that we have succeeded in receiving this prestigious award for the fourth year in a row. This award means a lot to us and is the result of great achievements by both our partners and our team. It is also a constant reminder to provide services that will help our partners take full advantage of the opportunities that come with Dynamics 365. Our community counts now more than 400 partners and we will continue to invest heavily to make QBS the most attractive service provider for partners."Read more about QBS group and our program to help partners accelerate their Microsoft Dynamics 365 business here: