Qik-Link launches Cutting Edge Modular Flooring System for the Exhibition and Events sectors
Qik-Link is a modular, ultra-low-profile cable access flooring system that is quick to install and incorporates a unique cable management system that allows for fast and easy connection of power and communications wiring across the entire floor space. Each Qik-Link tile is 1m x 1m and features built in removable channel covers for easy laying and access of communication & electricity cables. Each tile clips together in seconds, meaning that 50m2 of flooring can be installed in just 15 minutes.
Furthermore, no tools are required. Qik-Link modular flooring is the only cable access flooring that allows for cables to be accessed from above the floor, without having to take the flooring platform up.
Each Qik-Link tile is manufactured out of recycled plastic and can be used time and time again. Qik-Link can be covered with a range of floor coverings, including carpet, vinyl and natural coverings, all of which are part of the Qik-Link range.
Qik-Link can be purchased outright or hired and is available for self-install or installation by one of Qik-Link's nationwide installers.
According to Bernard Aherne, head of business development at Qik-Link,
"Qik-Link is undoubtedly the most exciting flooring solution to hit the events and exhibition sectors in recent years. It can be installed quicker than any other product on the market, makes better financial sense than other flooring solutions and deals with cables across the floor space more effectively than competitive products. Qik-Link has already been chosen as the flooring solution for the G20 summit as well as by multinational corporations such as British Telecom. It is the ideal flooring solution for use in exhibitions, conferences, events and for all other temporary flooring requirements, such as temporary office space. What's more, there are a range of options to access Qik-Link, whether it be outright purchase, hire, or long term lease"
For further enquiries or to organise a live demo, please visit http://www.qik-link.co.uk
Qik-Link Ltd
Bernard Aherne
***@qik-link.co.uk
