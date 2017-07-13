 
News By Tag
* Eyewear
* Opticians
* Prescription Lenses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


VisionDirect Launch New Local Opticians Program in Sydney & Melbourne

VisionDirect.com.au are proud to announce the launch of our first comprehensive Omni-channel optical platform in Australia, partnering with selected local opticians to offer examinations and free frame adjustments.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Eyewear
Opticians
Prescription Lenses

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Services

SYDNEY, Australia - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- VisionDirect.com.au are proud to announce the launch of our first comprehensive Omni-channel optical platform in Australia, partnering with selected local opticians to offer examinations and free frame adjustments.

Customers will be able to make an appointment using their computer, mobile phone or tablet with their nearest Partner Optician for exclusive VisionDirect services. Customers can simply log on to the website search their nearest Optician and request an appointment online.

Our Partner Program Opticians

Ordering a new pair of glasses online just got easier, now shoppers can take advantage of VisionDirect's local Optical Partners program. Local optometrists in Sydney & Melbourne are on hand for prescription advice, support and eye tests as well as a variety of other services including free fittings and adjustments.

By working with over 40 partner opticians in Sydney and Melbourne, VisionDirect now provides not only the great prices of online shopping, but also the added value of a local service for eye tests with qualified opticians.

How does it work?

Shoppers can take their pick from our 180 brands including some of the biggest names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford and Gucci and you can add lenses with your prescription.

If customers need to get their latest prescription then can easily visit one of our selected Optical Partners. They simply choose a partner optician in their local area, book an appointment online, and visit instore to get their latest prescription. Customers will then be able to send their new prescription to VisionDirect online and receive their prescription eyeglasses.

1. Experience a new online shopping experience in 5 steps!

1. Order A Product at www.VisionDirect.com.au

2. Find a Local Optician & Book Appointment Online

3. Visit one of our partner Opticians for an Eye Test

4. Enter Prescription Details online or send to VisionDirect

5. Receive Ready to Wear Prescription glasses or sunglasses

About VisionDirect and SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group

VisionDirect and SmartBuyGlasses are leading independent eyewear e-retailers, led by the belief that every customer deserves the opportunity to 'find what they love' without breaking the bank. We believe that to empower an individual is to empower a whole community. Through our Buy-One-Give-One program, we donate a free pair of glasses for each pair purchased on our website to a community in need via one of our non-profit partners across the globe. So far, we have donated over 78,000 pairs of glasses with a value worth $2 million.

See more information online at: www.visiondirect.com.au or www.visiondirect.com.au/opticians
End
Source:VisionDirect.com.au
Email:***@smartbuyglasses.com Email Verified
Tags:Eyewear, Opticians, Prescription Lenses
Industry:Shopping
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SmartBuyGlasses PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share