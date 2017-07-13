News By Tag
VisionDirect Launch New Local Opticians Program in Sydney & Melbourne
VisionDirect.com.au are proud to announce the launch of our first comprehensive Omni-channel optical platform in Australia, partnering with selected local opticians to offer examinations and free frame adjustments.
Customers will be able to make an appointment using their computer, mobile phone or tablet with their nearest Partner Optician for exclusive VisionDirect services. Customers can simply log on to the website search their nearest Optician and request an appointment online.
Our Partner Program Opticians
Ordering a new pair of glasses online just got easier, now shoppers can take advantage of VisionDirect's local Optical Partners program. Local optometrists in Sydney & Melbourne are on hand for prescription advice, support and eye tests as well as a variety of other services including free fittings and adjustments.
By working with over 40 partner opticians in Sydney and Melbourne, VisionDirect now provides not only the great prices of online shopping, but also the added value of a local service for eye tests with qualified opticians.
How does it work?
Shoppers can take their pick from our 180 brands including some of the biggest names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford and Gucci and you can add lenses with your prescription.
If customers need to get their latest prescription then can easily visit one of our selected Optical Partners. They simply choose a partner optician in their local area, book an appointment online, and visit instore to get their latest prescription. Customers will then be able to send their new prescription to VisionDirect online and receive their prescription eyeglasses.
1. Experience a new online shopping experience in 5 steps!
1. Order A Product at www.VisionDirect.com.au
2. Find a Local Optician & Book Appointment Online
3. Visit one of our partner Opticians for an Eye Test
4. Enter Prescription Details online or send to VisionDirect
5. Receive Ready to Wear Prescription glasses or sunglasses
About VisionDirect and SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
VisionDirect and SmartBuyGlasses are leading independent eyewear e-retailers, led by the belief that every customer deserves the opportunity to 'find what they love' without breaking the bank. We believe that to empower an individual is to empower a whole community. Through our Buy-One-Give-
See more information online at: www.visiondirect.com.au or www.visiondirect.com.au/
