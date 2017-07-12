News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService Announced IP PBX Solution
FreeSWITCHService, a leading FreeSWITCH solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is known for client-centric business communication solutions using VoIP technology.
Mr. Krunal Patel, VP-Sales at Ecosmob, revealed the business-friendly features of PBX solutions offered by FreeSWITCHService in these words: " One of the greatest benefits of our solutions for service providers is that FreeSWITCH IP PBX solutions are based on a single network and offer diverse features like access from anywhere, seamless voice, media,and multimedia sharing. What service providers also appreciate is a customized and easy-to-use dashboard with the real-time status, monitoring, reporting, and billing in a package facilities. Standard features like call return, routing rules, queuing, blind and attended transfer, conferencing, music on hold, and voicemail are also present in our solutions." Focusing on the advantages of IP PBX solutions developed by FreeSWITCH, he said, " We have also taken the requirements of multi-tenant providers in the account and they can readily manage dozens or hundreds of customers through a simple and user-friendly web interface. We can also include an eCommerce portal to facilitate registration and secure payment. What's More, the FreeSWITCH IP PBX can be integrated with the existing PSTN network as it is compatible with various such systems."
FreeSWITCH IP PBX software has the key features like unlimited extensions and voicemail boxes, integrated or overhead paging, advanced user interface, and CRM integration to facilitate IP PBX service providers. Mr. Maulik Shah, director at Ecosmob, explained the major advantages of custom IP PBX system developed by FreeSWITCH with these words: " Our system is robust and yet having easy operation and maintenance. Our clients can save huge bucks on international and long distance calls using VoIP technology through this system. Upgradation is easy and compatibility among different SIP systems is high, which facilitate service providers to offer a seamless service. Service providers can reduce time to market as our hosted IP PBX can be deployed in hours." He added with a smile, " Our product is free of bugs, and it has a strong backing of our 24/7 technical assistance. So, I don't see any obstacle in offering seamless IP PBX services using our solution."
FreeSWITCHService offers IP PBX software solutions with a full support besides VoIP and mobile VoIP integrations at the competitive prices. Visit the website (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
