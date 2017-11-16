 
Industry News





Lyophilization 1st! FUJIFILM Diosynth Present New Formulation Strategies During Clinical Development

 
 
Lyophilization Banners 700x400
Lyophilization Banners 700x400
 
Listed Under

ISELIN, N.J. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group's next annual Lyophilization USA show is thrilled to welcome Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan, Principal Scientist Group Leader at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies onto the speaker panel for 2017. www.lyophilization-usa.com/prlog

Dr. Vasudevan expertise lies in the analytical characterization of the complex behavior of proteins and novel therapeutics, integrating a wide spectrum of techniques and strategies to aid process development, biophysical characterization and formulations development.

A key topic focus in Gayathri's presentation is the transition process from frozen or liquid, to lyophilized formulations. Utilizing lyophilization for early clinical trials would be a significant advantage to the lyophilized state, specifically in early development, enabling more time and resources dedicated towards optimizing the desired formulation (liquid v lyophilized).

Additionally, the Principal Scientist will explore a variety of formulation strategies from the design of uncertain dosage/delivery formats, to the biophysical tools required to understand a protein biopharmaceutical.

For those looking to attend there is currently a $100 early-bird saving.

Further information is available at: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prlog

SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…

Lyophilization USA

Date: November 16th – 17th 2017

Location: Iselin, New Jersey

Website: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prlog

Sponsored by: SCHOTT | TEMPRIS | W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC

---end---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Pav Solanki
***@smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
