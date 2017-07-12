Parse Resume Online, Free Resume Parser

NOIDA, India
- July 18, 2017
- PRLog
Many recruiters use recruiting software to speed up the job placement process for their clients. With the help of software, recruiters don't need to sift through resumes and waste time on unqualified candidates. One feature of recruiting software is Resume Parsing. All resumes look different, Besides the fact that working individuals have different skills, education, experience, and career objectives, people set up their resumes differently. But with resume parsing, all candidate information can be arranged in the same format. Resume extraction can save recruiters significant time. Instead of reading through stacks of resumes, the CV parsing software extracts the information you need. That way, you can easily compare applicants to find qualified candidates. Resume parsing is the process of importing resumes into your recruiting software, extracting information so all resumes are formatted the same way, and organizing them by keyword. Some recruiting software services also offer email parsing, which gives an added bonus to the Resume Parsing.
