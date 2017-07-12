How to Reset MSN email Password ?

 
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- FIX YOUR MSN PASSWORD NOW

MSN network is one of the web based services and programs provided by Microsoft Corporation. The wide range of services includes news, emails, search engines, messages and many other services that allow users to connect with the internet. It also enables Microsoft Windows users to synchronize their computer system with online services. MSN original services like Hotmail were rebranded as Windows Live Services.

Changing MSN password after every few months will secure and safeguard your account from unethical people. If you are also looking for the same but did not found the correct platform then this is the correct place for you. Follow these steps and fix your password issues now:

1.       First you need to Login to any of your MSN or Windows Live services.

2.       Visit to account.live.com and hit directly to the account setup page. Alternatively, you can even find your name on the screen and tap on it. You can see this at various places depending on the services you're accessing.

·         On msn.com scroll down the page until you find something like Messenger, Facebook and Twitter tab on the top right of the page.

·         Hit on the option "Messenger" and then on "Hi, <your name>".

·         Once you get into the page where it shows Photos, Office, Hotmail or the Windows Live homepage, you can locate your name in the top right corner.

3.       Under the option of Account information you can locate the "Password". Tap on "Change" link and type your old password. Consider MSN technical support for any queries.

4.       Now enter your New Password in the given data field. Make sure it should contain at least 6 characters and should be strong enough.

5.       Reenter your new password and if you want your password to prompt you automatically after 72 days, click on "Make my password expire every 72 days".

6.       Select the "Save" option and you are finally done with changes.

In case if you are not able to make changes to your MSN on your own, then you need to contact MSN technical support phone number.

for more info visit :http://www.etechys.com/msn-technical-support

http://www.fixtechhelp.com/msn-customer-service

Click to Share