Beverly Hills home of American Socialite, Nancy Cooke de Herrera offered for sale

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
- July 18, 2017
- PRLog
-- The Beverly Hills home of American Socialite, Nancy Cooke de Herrera goes on the market for the first time in 50 years. The private compound includes a spacious mid-century Ranch main house plus 2 charming casitas and a gorgeous pool. Ms. Cooke de Herrera was elected as the US Ambassadress of Fashion, a noted author, and a master teacher in the arts of Mantra Yoga and Transcendental Meditation. Among her frequent guests, were celebrities and luminaries, including David Lynch, Tony Duquette, Greta Garbo, Deepak Chopra and the Dalai Lama. The private and lushly landscaped celebrity compound also included some famous long term residents, such as Richard Burton, Michael York, John Cleese, John Denver and Pat Boone. The legacy estate is located in the highly coveted "Crest Streets" neighborhood of Beverly Hills at 9300 Beverly Crest Drive. The home is fully hedged for privacy and is situated on an extra large lot of almost 17,000 square feet. The listing is represented by Greg Moesser at Sotheby's International Realty, Beverly Hills, CA. http://www.LAClassicEstates.com