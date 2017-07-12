Goodwyn Tea Offers a Wide Range of Festive Tea Gifts in India at the Best Price Range

Goodwyn is known for introducing a novel gifting etiquette. It offers an exquisite palate of festive tea gift sets for its consumers. Trendy and unique corporate as well as other gift sets are available at the best possible price.

Tea Gift Sets

Contact

Goodwyn Tea

***@goodwyntea.com Goodwyn Tea

End

-- Goodwyn is known for introducing a novel gifting etiquette. It offers an exquisite palate of festive tea gift sets for its consumers. Trendy and unique corporate as well as other gift sets are available at the best possible price.Goodwyn Tea has brought for its customers worldwide exclusive range of gift sets of Indian tea. Gifting is common in festive seasons and tea is certainly an innovative and unique gift idea. Keeping this in mind, this company offers a wide array of premium quality Indian blends in its gifting product line. Place bulk order with the company and get the chance to personalize them.For personalizing gifting sets, buyers have to fill up a form available online. Have a glimpse of their product range from their website at. The company provides a gifting brochure from where buyers can acquire idea of customization.There are alluring chest of tea bags, exotic gift box, eco-friendly jute bag containing Indian blends and traditional box containing tea collection. One can choose according to one's need and preference. Goodwyn has something in its product basket to suit everyone.Goodwyn Tea believes in fast delivery of its products and so, it takes prompt step to reach the product to the doorstep of the customers as soon as possible. They ship their products within 2 to 3 business days. Orders placed within noon generally ship out that very day. For international shipping, delivery can take a week.This company never keeps its customers in dark. It offers 'Shipping Calculator' so that consumers can calculate their shipping charges. Moreover, the company keeps on updating about its delivery status through Emails and SMS. Thus, consumers can always keep a track of their orders.Goodwyn is a tea company having its gardens in Assam. The company makes endeavor to provide its customers freshest blends. What makes this company completely different from the others is its attempt to provide the customers single origin teas carefully handpicked from their estates. Goodwyn maintains authenticity of its products.: 6, Bishop Lefroy Road.4th Floor, Kolkata 700020: 03340170733