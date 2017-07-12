News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Activated Carbon Market Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2021
Ceskaa Market Research has announced the addition of the "Global Activated Carbon Market" report to their offering
Activated carbon is the major adsorbent in global adsorbent market occupying more than 65% of the volume market share due to its high adsorption capacity and large surface area. Activated carbon is mainly divided into three types; powdered, granular and extruded. It has become the preferred option for use in potable water purification, waste water treatment, aquariums, swimming pools and sewage water treatment as well as air and gas filtration. These applications are gaining popularity due to increasing pollution levels, health concerns and stringent government regulations.
CLICK HERE to Request Sample Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/
Scarcity of raw material and increasing concerns over supply chain, the activated carbon market is currently facing pricing issues; however, the market for activated carbon is on rise due to its extensive use in liquid phase and gas phase applications.
The North American value market for activated carbon is expected to grow from $xxx.x million in 2015 to $xxx.x million in 2016 at a year-on-year growth rate of x.x%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of xx.x%, to reach $1.4 billion in 2021.
The North American volume market for activated carbon is expected to grow from xxx.x thousand tons in 2015 to xxx.x thousand tons in 2016 at a year-on-year growth rate of x.x%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of xx.x%, to reach xxx.x thousand tons in 2021.
Since April 2015, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced a new mercury control rule for the elimination of mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants by the inclusion of powdered activated carbon by around 300,000 tons per year and granular activated carbon by 35,000 tons per year by 2017. Factors like this and increasing usage of activated carbon in water treatment and other applications is expected to drive the market through 2021.
Browse FULL Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/
The major players in activated carbon market are Calgon Carbon Corp., Cabot Corp., Haycarb PLC, MeadWestvaco, Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd. and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.
About US:
Ceskaa is a boutique market research company serving the global markets. We offer high quality market research reports on various industries. Our strong primary and secondary research team are committed to assure the best market research reports and precise market data for your consideration.
Ceskaa provide reports on 12 industries, which in are as follows:
1. Advanced Material
2. Automation & Control Process
3. Chemical
4. Consumer Goods
5. Electronics and Semiconductor
6. Energy and Power
7. Engineering & Manufacturing
8. Food & Beverage
9. Instrumentation & Sensors
10. IT & Telecom
11. Pharma & Healthcare
12. Plastics
Contact US:
Ceskaa Market ResearchUSA
Fax: 973/805-7441
Website: www.ceskaa.com
Media Contact
Ceskaa Market Research Madison, NJ 07940
USA
9738057440
***@ceskaa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse