SAILOR RHINO- A step towards future

PATA ELECTRIC Company that is making top class hover boards now a days keeps on doing innovation with its products in order to meet demand of their customers for lifestyle products.
 
 
Sailor Rhino
Sailor Rhino
 
NEW DELHI, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Company keeps on doing innovation so that their customers feel satisfied with their services and products line. Company has its mastery in production of hoverboards and it is the only company making hover boards under "MADE IN INDIA and MAKE IN INDIA" campaign.

Company makes its hover boards under the name SAILOR. SAILOR is now a days leading brand and now a days it is becoming the other name of hover boards.

SAILOR is the self-balance scooter which is battery operated product of the company. This self balancing scooter runs on battery and motion of the person riding it.

PATA ELECTRIC has recently launched its newest BATTBOT named SAILOR RHINO. IT is battery operated product that is self-balancing scooter unlike manual machines. It is the most unique battery operated product which accelerate and decelerate based on the motions. Riding on SAILOR RHINO is more of fun as it also depends on your motion. If you will lean forward it will accelerate forward and if u will lean backward based on your motions it will decelerate backward. It comes with the upgraded features such as more powerful motor, upgraded mother board and quicker acceleration which makes your ride more pleasurable and to have a good experience while riding company has provided Bluetooth and speakers with big tires.

SAILOR RHINO comes in black color and has maximum speed of 18 Km/H. It provides endurance capacity of around 12-15 km which depends upon riders efficiency and weight. Weight of SAILOR RHINO is 56 kg that provides heavier look to the RHINO and since it is the most unique product of the company so company has launched this product with metallic body. MOTOR power of SAILOR RHINO is 800 W which splits into 400W each which is attached with the tires of the product. Tire size of SAILOR RHINO is 19 inches from the ground.

Despite of higher prices SAILOR RHINO provides value for money as it is different from many other misleading products launched by various other Chinese companies. For more information - email id- info@pataelectric.com and website of the company is http://www.pataelectric.com/

PATA Electric
9599487834
***@pataelectric.com
