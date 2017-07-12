 
Industry News





Hampshire Pewter making Christmas happen in July

Hampshire Pewter is running a promotion in July focusing on offering Christmas ornaments at a lowered price for a limited time.
 
 
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Hampshire Pewter is running a promotion in July focusing on offering Christmas ornaments at a lowered price for a limited time.  The sale comprises their pewter Christmas gifts, ranging from angels, to animals, to children and keepsake engraved pewter ornaments, Hampshire pewter offers a wide variety of pewter Christmas gifts.

Hampshire Pewter recognizes how much of a tradition decorating the Christmas tree is each and every year, and one that grows as Christmas ornament collections get more unique and special each year. As a result, Hampshire Pewter is offering their wide, unique variety of pewter Christmas gifts at a cheaper price than normal for July.  The promotion is offering the majority of ornaments online at a discounted price. All crafted in their finest pewter, Hampshire Pewter ornaments are a guarantee to be immediate keepsakes to add to a Christmas ornament collection. The quality and highly detailed pewter ornaments are guaranteed to bring beauty to your Christmas tree each year. The wide variety of ornaments Hampshire Pewter offers range from American heroes, to angels and baby ornaments, to lighthouses, memory ornaments, New Hampshire gifts and much more. Hundreds of different pewter Christmas gifts are available during this promotion to choose from. More personalized gifts are available, as almost every ornament offered can become an engraved pewter gift at an additional cost.

Hampshire Pewter compromises one of the greatest varieties of quality pewter Christmas gifts, and the Christmas in July promotion is a great opportunity to add to your Christmas ornament collection. Personalized gifts will become instant keepsakes, along with the opportunity to add engraved pewter gifts at an additional cost. For more information about the promotion and to see the collections of ornaments, please visit https://www.hampshirepewter.com/

About Hampshire Pewter

Hampshire Pewter is a family-owned, family-operated business hand-crafting what we like to call America's Most Beautiful Pewter. We make all of our pewter products at our New Hampshire facility.While we handcraft a significant number of the products that you will find on our website, we do supplement our product offering with pewter products from additional pewter companies within North America. All of these products are handcrafted using similar techniques that we use in our own workshop. For more information please visit us at: https://www.hampshirepewter.com/

Contact
Harold Guptill
harold@hampshirepewter.com
Source:Hampshire Pewter
Email:***@hampshirepewter.com
Tags:Baby Gift, Wedding Gift, Colonial Gift
Industry:Business
Location:Somersworth - New Hampshire - United States
