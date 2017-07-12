Growing Construction Industry Increasing Mergers&Acquisitions Boost the UAE Facilitymng Management

Increasing number of real estate developments, expanding hospitality market of the country,

The rising demand for real estate in the Emirates has led to the expansion of construction industry in the country, which has significantly impacted the facilities management market in a positive manner. The overall growth in the construction industry in the country over the recent past has changed the shape of facilities management market in the UAE as the technologically improving economy has a higher demand for hard services which are mostly offered to the market players through a third party alliance. The major construction projects which augmented the growth of the overall facilities management market between 2011 and 2016 include Al Reyadah Carbon-Capture Project, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing and Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort and Spa.

Additionally, growing mergers and acquisitions added to the overall revenues of the facilities management market during the same period. Market players are either tying up with other entities that can offer them the ancillary services required by the clients or are acquiring other players so as to expand their service portfolio. For instance, the market leader Enova is a result of a strategic joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim Ventures and Veolia. Al Futtaim group operates its entire portfolio of facilities management services through Enova in the UAE. A similar case was witnessed in 2016 wherein EFS Facilities Services acquired SecurePlus, which is a UAE-based security services provider. This helped EFS in expanding its existing customer base by catering to the clients of SecurePlus with its integrated facilities management services.

Ken Research announced its latest publication on the UAE Facilities Management market, suggesting a rapid growth majorly driven by expanding real estate and construction industry in the country. Technological advancements and the growth of both online and offline retail is attracting large number of companies to opt for facilities services in the UAE.