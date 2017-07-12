 
July 2017





Vary Your Event Or Theme Wedding Decorations With Changing Seasons

Seasons are best defined by flowers. The different types of colours and fragrances describe every seasonal aspect in a charming way.
 
 
wedding stage decoration Bangalore
wedding stage decoration Bangalore
 
Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Same applies when opting for theme wedding decorations or any such event decoration. Interior or exterior décor of an event depends a lot on the time of the year in which it is taking place. The choice also varies on the time of day i.e. morning, evening or post sunset.

Therefore, gather some insights on variable flower themes and their applications on wedding stage decoration Bangalore and you are all set to be creative.

Matching The Summer Heat:-

During the summer season, people look for cool shades. So, giving an event venue the personification of dense foliage seems to be a unique approach. For instance, a naming ceremony decoration is very special to the family of a child. It is an occasion for the old and young, but the scorching heat of the summer may prove to be a hindrance.

• Dense green foliage covering your main venue along with an assemblage of Frangipani will provide a soothing ambience. In addition, white shades of this flower offer a perfect contrast against its green backdrop as well as protecting the guests from direct heat.

• An aqua theme is another wise thought. It involves setting small fountains around the place and embellishing them with strands of hydrangea. The sprinkling effect of water on green leaves is just awe inspiring.

Exploit The Onset Of Monsoons:-

The seasonal monsoons demand for a natural and aesthetic look. And planning an outdoor wedding would be daring; so make sure to arrange outdoor wedding decoration (http://www.meltingflowers.com/outdoor_floral_decoration.html) accordingly. Use an overhead wire mesh or a wooden framework covering the venue. Entangle this mesh with lavender vines. You'll get other unique varieties from a professional floral decorator. This will keep the blossoms fresh and offer a natural forest cover to your arena.

Not only kids, but even elders will love the arrangement and who knows – you can get to see few seasonal birds as well sucking honey from the lavender.

Pleasant Autumn And Harsh Winters:-

Autumns spot the onset of fall marking the beginning of a 'colourless' season (winter). So, the best arrangement here is to contrast the lifelessness with splashes of colours. A perfect mandap decoration in this season must comprise of yellow and orange marigolds as well as roses of variable colours.

Stacking up bouquets of red and crimson roses complementing garlands of pansies and violets seem to be an attractive option. Some other noticeable choices include -

• The bright yellowish Calendulas.
• Pink gestures of Cineraria.
• Iceland Poppy.
• Small sprinkles of Nemesia.

Welcoming Spring:-

Spring brings new life and so must your decorations. What can be better than daffodil or rhododendron in these cases? Using strings of the daffodil and hanging them from ceilings is an attractive option in this respect. This can receive perfect complementation later in flower decoration pictures.

So, one can say that the choice of flowers depend a lot on the season as well. Be it for the entrance, mandap or the wedding backdrop decoration (http://www.meltingflowers.com/wedding_backdrops.html), you must hire an experienced floral decorator for a unique event arrangement.

