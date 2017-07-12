Global Automotive Crankshaft Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

Global automotive crankshaft market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

-- Crankshaft is a mechanical device and heart of an automotive engine. It has the ability to convert linear reciprocating motion of piston to a rotary motion for engine power transmission. These are widely used in automotive field, such as in cars, trucks, trains and in other automobiles. Without crankshaft it would not be possible for a vehicle to move even inch, since it is the main link between input powers to the output powers. Further, automotive crankshaft has multiple applications in different sectors such as automobile sector, industrial machinery sector and in printing devices.Automotive crankshaft market is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period. the Moreover, thestood at revenue of USD 2.7 billion in year 2016. It is estimated that till 2024 the extreme growth of global automotive crankshaft market is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 3.2 billion.Europe accounted for the highest percentage share, more than any region in 2016 in crankshaft market. After Europe, North America, accounted the second highest position in revenue among other regions. Asia-Pacific comprises of some fastest emerging economies such as India and China. These regions are having far more demand than the other countries, and includes the higher demands for heavy commercial vehicles and high end luxury vehicles along with others vehicles. Considering all these factors, during forecast period, the global market of automotive crankshaft, in Asia-Pacific region will be growing further at an extreme pace. Upcoming years will appear as golden era for the automotive crankshaft manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region due to significant opportunity for them to expand their business.Our in-depth analysis segmented the global market of automotive crankshaft in these following segments-By Vehicle Type· Heavy commercial vehicles· Light commercial vehicles· Luxury vehicles· Passenger vehicles· Sport Utility Vehicles· Multi Utility Vehicles· OthersBy Crankshaft Type· Flat plane(Single Plane)· Cross planeBy Crankshaft Material· Cast Iron· Forged Steel· Carbon steel alloys· OthersGlobal automotive crankshaft market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisThe growth of automotive crankshaft market is driven by the soaring demand for high end performance vehicles. Further this led all the market players to come up with quality part products for the high end performing engines, and to lead the market as well.The high earning consumers and their high purchasing power are also propelling the growth of the automotive crankshaft market in a very positive way. Further change in lifestyle of the consumers guided them to demand for better products. These factors are now forcing the market players to come up with something much better than previous products and with better qualities.The growth of tourism sector has also given the boost to the global automotive crankshaft market due to the demand for large number of automobiles on road.The continuous development in automobile sector has also propelled the market of automotive crankshaft globally. · Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft Company LLC· NSI Crankshaft· Bryant Racing Inc.· Arrow Precision· Maschinenfabrik ALFING KESSLER GmBH· Ciguenales Sanz SL· Tianrun Crankshaft co. ltd.· Mahindra CIE Automotive· NSI Crankshaft