Global Automotive Crankshaft Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
Global automotive crankshaft market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.
Market Size & Forecast
Automotive crankshaft market is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period. the Moreover, the global automotive crankshaft market stood at revenue of USD 2.7 billion in year 2016. It is estimated that till 2024 the extreme growth of global automotive crankshaft market is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 3.2 billion.
Europe accounted for the highest percentage share, more than any region in 2016 in crankshaft market. After Europe, North America, accounted the second highest position in revenue among other regions. Asia-Pacific comprises of some fastest emerging economies such as India and China. These regions are having far more demand than the other countries, and includes the higher demands for heavy commercial vehicles and high end luxury vehicles along with others vehicles. Considering all these factors, during forecast period, the global market of automotive crankshaft, in Asia-Pacific region will be growing further at an extreme pace. Upcoming years will appear as golden era for the automotive crankshaft manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region due to significant opportunity for them to expand their business.
Market segmentations
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global market of automotive crankshaft in these following segments-
By Vehicle Type
· Heavy commercial vehicles
· Light commercial vehicles
· Luxury vehicles
· Passenger vehicles
· Sport Utility Vehicles
· Multi Utility Vehicles
· Others
By Crankshaft Type
· Flat plane(Single Plane)
· Cross plane
By Crankshaft Material
· Cast Iron
· Forged Steel
· Carbon steel alloys
· Others
By Regions
Global automotive crankshaft market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
The growth of automotive crankshaft market is driven by the soaring demand for high end performance vehicles. Further this led all the market players to come up with quality part products for the high end performing engines, and to lead the market as well.
The high earning consumers and their high purchasing power are also propelling the growth of the automotive crankshaft market in a very positive way. Further change in lifestyle of the consumers guided them to demand for better products. These factors are now forcing the market players to come up with something much better than previous products and with better qualities.
The growth of tourism sector has also given the boost to the global automotive crankshaft market due to the demand for large number of automobiles on road.
The continuous development in automobile sector has also propelled the market of automotive crankshaft globally. In addition to this, with the ultimate growth in automobile sector in all regions of the world it is increasing the demand for automotive crankshaft all over the world.
However, significant investment on research and development activities while manufacturing crankshaft is anticipated to hamper the growth of automotive crankshaft market during the forecast period.
Key Players
· Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft Company LLC
· NSI Crankshaft
· Bryant Racing Inc.
· Arrow Precision
· Maschinenfabrik ALFING KESSLER GmBH
· Ciguenales Sanz SL
· Tianrun Crankshaft co. ltd.
· Mahindra CIE Automotive
Scope & Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global automotive crankshaft market is segmented as following –
· By Vehicle Type Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Crankshaft Type Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Crankshaft Material Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Regions Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Demand and Supply Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment.
