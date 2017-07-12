News By Tag
BASF SE Selects Icertis to Accelerate Contracting Velocity, Ensure Global Compliance
Icertis Contract Management Platform to Replace Disparate Legacy Systems with Intuitive, Enterprise-Wide Contracting Solution
"At BASF we are committed, through science and innovation, to enabling our customers to meet the current and future needs of society," said Matthew Lepore, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of BASF Corporation and sponsor of the project. "The Icertis platform's ease of use and intelligent insights will help us optimize the value of our commercial relationships, increase contracting efficiencies, and help reduce contractual risk."
The fast pace of the chemical business meant that BASF wanted to transform its contracting processes to serve the company's customers more efficiently. BASF selected Icertis' intelligent, cloud-based platform due to its intuitive user interface, support for all types of contracts, ease of deployment and ability to adapt to changing requirements. With the ICM platform, BASF will be able to easily create and modify workflows, automate its contracting processes and ensure greater visibility into contractual obligations and deviations.
"As BASF looks to build a sustainable future with their customers, we are thrilled to help them build a sustainable, future looking approach to contract management,"
Thorsten Herrmann, General Manager Enterprise und Partner Group, Microsoft Germany said, "The Icertis Contract Management platform built on Microsoft Azure is powering BASF to reinvent contract management as they create chemistry for a sustainable future. The combination of Icertis and Azure provides an innovative, scalable cloud solution that enables companies to digitally transform their foundation of commerce."
Icertis Opens New Frankfurt Office
Icertis also announced the opening of a new Frankfurt office to serve customers like BASF and Daimler, continuing Icertis' rapid growth in EMEA (https://www.icertis.com/
More than 1+ million subscribers trust Icertis to manage over 3.5+ million contracts in more than 90+ countries and 40+ languages. For more information about the Icertis Contract Management platform, visit www.icertis.com.
About Icertis
Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation increasing compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by 1 million users at companies like 3M, Becton Dickinson, Cognizant, Daimler, and Microsoft, to manage 3.5+ million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.
