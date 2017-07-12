News By Tag
Moment Masters Podcast Celebrates One Year with Interviews of Speakers from Entrepreneurs Summit
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews leading business gurus on the Moment Masters Podcast
Check out the podcast episode here:
http://www.momentmasters.com/
"It's a very powerful thing to go to a conference of like-minded people," said Brown. "I was able to capture some of the conversations I had with a few people who are really at the top of their game."
Entrepreneurs Summit 2017 brought together celebrities and industry experts for a program packed with star power, enlightening panels, and multiple breakout sessions that empowered attendees with the tools and knowledge to take their businesses to the next level. Brown gathered the top speakers to share their insights, including:
Brandon Andrews, Senior Consultant with Value Partnerships who works on casting for Shark Tank and Steve Harvey's Funderdome. Andrew shared tips on how to prepare to be on business competition shows.
Melinda Emerson a.k.a. The Small Biz Lady who shared the advice that "a good idea is still a good idea three weeks from now, you need to do some research if there is a market for your idea."
Lisa Ascolese a.k.a. The Inventress who advised the importance of taking your invention to market and having "access to capital because, as you know, nothing is for free."
Ramon Ray, entrepreneur, journalist and founder of Smart Hustle magazine. Ray stated that the one key component to personal branding that is good for any business is happiness. "Too many people do not exude happiness," he said.
Listen to episode 33 of the Moment Masters Show for these conversations and a bonus interview with well-known celebrity entrepreneur and five-time Grammy award winning artist, Yolanda Adams. Subscribe to the podcast by clicking here: http://www.momentmasters.com/
To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
