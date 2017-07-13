 
Industry News





WebriQ launches multiple Buzzin City and Community Websites throughout the United Kingdom

After a couple of years of successful implementation in Australia, the Buzzin City and Community Websites are now available in over 15 Cities and Regions throughout the United Kingdom.
 
 
GLASGOW, Scotland - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- WebriQ, a cloud based SaaS software company is announcing today the launch of it's Buzzin City and Community websites in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton, Sheffield Glasgow, Bristol, Norwich, Surrey and Berkshire. The Mission of the city and community websites is to provide individuals, social enterprises and businesses with a powerful "online voice" within their local communities.

Today's small businesses have more web and digital marketing options then ever before. Analytics are ever more powerful, automation is ever far reaching, and targeting is ever more precise. With that power has come increasing complexity and confusion for a lot of companies, especially for SME's. Personal, Social and Business Microsites on Buzzin are cutting through that complexity. Together with a mobile and professional web presence comes a platform that has a natural "local" audience for the content provided on those microsites. The unique content that those site contain is promoted throughout the Buzzin websites and throughout the various Buzzin social media assets.

I am very excited to introduce this innovative community site concept in various markets throughout the United Kingdom, said Bob Wotherspoon , Sales Director of WebriQ in the UK. We have been market testing the concept for over a year, mainly in the Lanarkshire area. We have now the the right services and business models in place to penetrate main areas of the UK, Bob Wotherspoon added. Our aim is to take many local companies in to the Digital Area and give them the online credibility and visibility they deserve, said Philippe Bodart, CEO of WebriQ.

You can visit us at http://uk.buzzin.today , or send us a Partner Request https://www.webriq.services/partners

Philippe Bodart
***@webriq.com
