News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HAGA Gives 20% Discount to Celebrate 100,000 Followers on Instagram
HAGA gives 20% on its heirloom non-gmo seeds to thank the thousands of people who support The Happy Gardening Life on Instagram.
"This is a very important milestone for us. Words can't truly convey how grateful we are for our tens of thousands of Happy Gardeners who love our account, especially those who have been with us since Day 1. Building this happy gardening community would not have been possible without their support," a HAGA spokesperson remarked.
"To express our gratitude, we're giving a huge 20% off on our 50 Varieties Heirloom Seeds Pack so that our followers and customers can get the best heirloom seeds at the best price. Just enter the code SEED2020 at the final checkout on Amazon and you'll get the discount right away. This is our little way of saying thank you to our Happy Gardeners whom we appreciate very much," he continued.
Since 2015, The Happy Gardening Life has been on the rise as one of the gardening accounts to look out for. From a humble account that features organic gardens and homegrown produce, it is now one of the most popular communities in the Instagram gardening niche. The account's regular updates and overall positive vibe attracts thousands of users every single day.
"Many of our followers have messaged us, saying that The Happy Gardening Life has inspired them to grow a garden of their own. This really made us think about the positive impact of our account. It's amazing how a simple community like ours can actually motivate people to take up gardening and lead a more sustainable life. We've always dreamed of inspiring people to lead a more sustainable life, and to see it materialize in real life is such a blessing to us," the spokesperson revealed.
As of today, The Happy Gardening Life continues to grow by spreading the love for gardening online. It will always be a happy community where happy gardeners can get inspiration and share gardening tips with one another. Anyone who wants to join can just follow the account to become part of the community.
Happy Gardeners can also claim their 20% off on heirloom non-gmo seeds at http://www.amazon.com/
About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. Thanks to its supporters, it has built a positive community of gardeners online through The Happy Gardening Life on Instagram.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 18, 2017