News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sandra McCracken Releases Steadfast Live CD / DVD August 25
PledgeMusic Preorder Campaign Includes Exclusives, Benefits A Rocha USA; All New Recording Features All Sons & Daughters, Liz Vice
Produced by McCracken, directed by rising television and film editor Zach Prichard (http://zachprichard.com/)
"In the last few years, there has been such a stirring and a change in my process as a songwriter,"
"There's so much more of an exchange of energy, love and community that happens when we sing together," continues McCracken. "Gospel songs do that, they pull us up out of the moment we're in and they promise that the morning is coming."
An invitation to experience the steadfast love of God through these songs of comfort and hope, McCracken is partnering with PledgeMusic to engage others in the journey at www.pledgemusic.com/
Furthermore, once a preorder is received, pledgers have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes and unreleased content, streams of new songs, videos, photos and more. The PledgeMusic campaign also benefits A Rocha USA (https://arocha.us/
"Come join me in seeing these songs travel out far and wide, one story joining another as we sing ourselves forward throughout the seasons of our lives," implores McCracken. "This is gospel music and good news for everybody."
The full Steadfast Live CD /DVD track listing follows:
1) Almighty God Prelude
2) Almighty God
3) Trinity Song
4) Steadfast
5) Sweet Comfort
6) Justice Will Roll Down
7) Be Thou My Vision
8) God's Highway
9) Call Him Good
10) Continuously
11) With Great Gentleness
12) All Ye Refugees
13) Love Will Bring You Home
14) We Will Feast
15) Flourishing
16) To Him Who Is Able
17) Jesus The Lord
About Sandra McCracken:
Sandra McCracken's prolific contributions as a songwriter, modern-day hymn writer and record producer has brought grace and clarity to her soulful, folk-gospel sound. Whether in a theater or in a chapel, she is a dynamic performer who blurs the lines of what church music sounds like, captivating and inviting audiences to sing along. While many of her songs like "We Will Feast In The House Of Zion"and "Thy Mercy My God"have settled into regular rotation in Christian worship services internationally, she has also had songs recorded by All Sons & Daughters, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Audrey Assad, BiFrost Arts, Caedmon's Call and others. She is further a founding member of Indelible Grace Music and Rain For Roots (children's music) and has been a guest writer for Art House America, She Reads Truth, The Gospel Coalition, Christianity Today, RELEVANT Magazine and more.
For all the latest information on Sandra McCracken, including her touring, free chord charts and more, go to www.SandraMcCracken.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Hoganson Media Relations
***@prodigy.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse