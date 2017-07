Sandra McCracken Releases Steadfast Live CD / DVD August 25

PledgeMusic Preorder Campaign Includes Exclusives, Benefits A Rocha USA; All New Recording Features All Sons & Daughters, Liz Vice

Sandra McCracken, Steadfast Live CD / DVD releases Aug. 25

-- Singer, worship leader, record producer and modern-day hymn writer(http://www.sandramccracken.com/), whose soulful, folk-gospel sound carries influences of artists like Emmylou Harris and Norah Jones, is set to self-release her 12th independent album,, Aug. 25. The new, 17-track CD / DVD was recorded live this spring at Nashville's Art House (http://www.ahsnashville.com/)in a living room full of friends and family, and features McCracken and her band along with special guests(http://allsonsanddaughters.com/)and(http://www.lizvice.com/)Produced by McCracken, directed by rising television and film editor Zach Prichard (http://zachprichard.com/)(Brad Paisley /) and including over 70 minutes of content, thealbum and concert documentary includes dynamic musical arrangements of favorites from McCracken's(2015) and(2016) recordings alongside five new songs and hymns, stories behind the songs and scripture readings."In the last few years, there has been such a stirring and a change in my process as a songwriter,"shares McCracken, setting the tone for the new recording. "It becomes less about my own feelings and more about experiencing God's presence, and wanting to make space for other people to experience God's presence. And so, the songs are coming more like gospel songs these days."There's so much more of an exchange of energy, love and community that happens when we sing together," continues McCracken. "Gospel songs do that, they pull us up out of the moment we're in and they promise that the morning is coming."An invitation to experience the steadfast love of God through these songs of comfort and hope, McCracken is partnering with PledgeMusic to engage others in the journey at www.pledgemusic.com/ projects/sandramccracken . In addition to the album video trailer, the site offers album preorder options as well as access to other exclusive items, such as t-shirts, posters, original lyric sheets and even a 'house concert' by McCracken.Furthermore, once a preorder is received, pledgers have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes and unreleased content, streams of new songs, videos, photos and more. The PledgeMusic campaign also benefits A Rocha USA ( https://arocha.us/ ), a faith-based conservation organization in Nashville and in 20 countries around the world."Come join me in seeing these songs travel out far and wide, one story joining another as we sing ourselves forward throughout the seasons of our lives," implores McCracken. "This is gospel music and good news for everybody."The fullCD /DVD track listing follows:1) Almighty God Prelude2) Almighty God3) Trinity Song4) Steadfast5) Sweet Comfort6) Justice Will Roll Down7) Be Thou My Vision8) God's Highway9) Call Him Good10) Continuously11) With Great Gentleness12) All Ye Refugees13) Love Will Bring You Home14) We Will Feast15) Flourishing16) To Him Who Is Able17) Jesus The LordSandra McCracken's prolific contributions as a songwriter, modern-day hymn writer and record producer has brought grace and clarity to her soulful, folk-gospel sound. Whether in a theater or in a chapel, she is a dynamic performer who blurs the lines of what church music sounds like, captivating and inviting audiences to sing along. While many of her songs like "We Will Feast In The House Of Zion"and "Thy Mercy My God"have settled into regular rotation in Christian worship services internationally, she has also had songs recorded by All Sons & Daughters, ABC's, Audrey Assad, BiFrost Arts, Caedmon's Call and others. She is further a founding member of Indelible Grace Music and Rain For Roots (children's music) and has been a guest writer forand more.For all the latest information on Sandra McCracken, including her touring, free chord charts and more, go to www.SandraMcCracken.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sandramccracken), Twitter (https://twitter.com/sandramccracken/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sandramccracken/)and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/sandramccracken)