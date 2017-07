LCC Asia Pacific releases Australian Market Update

Boutique Advisory Firm LCC Asia Pacific has released multiple weekly update reports, including on corporate and commercial developments of note in both the Resources Sector and Engineering, Contracting & Services Sectors

-- Boutique Investment Banking Firm LCC Asia Pacific today released multiple weekly market updates on the Australian public company sector. This week's releases included Edition 219 on the Engineering, Contracting & Services Sector.Of particular note in the Engineering, Contracting & Services Sector, Nicholas Assef, LCC's Principal & Founder, noted :"The last week has seen the award of a number of substantial contracts and additionally ongoing Merger & Acquisition activity. Most notable was the recommended control transaction for Programmed Maintenance Services (ASX PRG) by Persol Holdings. The control premia on this deal was substantial, being an approximate 68% premium to the previous closing price for PRG. With the share price of PRG trading slightly below the Offer price of $3.02 at this stage it appears the market sentiment is not expecting a counter proposal from any third partyAlso of note, Downer EDI (DOW) has passed 65% relevant interest in its takeover proposal for Spotless (ASX SPO). In a long fought takeover contest on 18July the Spotless Board "reluctantly"recommended shareholders accept Downer's takeover offer"For more detail on the movements in the Engineering, Contracting & Services Sector a copy of the report can be downloaded from either www.lccapac.com or via the following link : LCC Asia Pacific is a boutique investment banking firm that provides strategic advice to its clients on growth initiatives – both through acquisition and via organic means. Founded in Sydney, Australia LCC today has an office in Brisbane, Australia and a representative office in Hong Kong.LCC specialises in a number of key sectors, including Engineering & Services, Renewables, Resources & Industrials. Research & Market Updates are provided regularly across a number of these Sectors. LCC Asia Pacific has a long history of working successfully on both Australian and Cross Border assignments with corporates, financial sponsors and public sector organisations.To learn more on LCC Asia Pacific please visit www.lccapac.com