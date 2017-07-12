News By Tag
BayCoast Bank pledges total of $100,000 to My Brother's Keeper
Contribution to help fund construction of non-profit organization's Dartmouth Building Project
BayCoast Bank initially pledged $50,000 over a five-year period and subsequently made an additional donation of $50,000 for a grand total of $100,000 toward the building project that is currently in progress.
Based in Easton, the Christian ministry which delivers furniture and food to families in need, seeks to expand its ability to serve with construction of the new 23,200-square-
The new Dartmouth facility will boast a footprint of 18,200 square feet in addition to a 5,000-square-
Founded in 1988 by a couple serving families in need from the basement of their home, My Brother's Keeper today has 11 employees and 3,000 volunteers throughout eastern Massachusetts, working together to make 8,500 deliveries of furniture and food a year. Since its inception, the Christian ministry has made more than 105,000 deliveries to struggling families and individuals across eastern Massachusetts. My Brother's Keeper's sole source of funding is through private charitable donations.
"BayCoast Bank is proud to participate in this outstanding project," said Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank. "The mission of My Brother's Keeper is unique in that it is the only charity in the region providing furniture assistance free of charge as its core program. This mission is invaluable to recipients in many ways – not only in terms of practicality and comfort, but in dignity as well."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
