The Dewitt Tilton Group Donates New BBQ Pit Roof to Savannah Jaycees
The Jaycees include young business professionals dedicated to leadership growth through community involvement. As the only Jaycees chapter in the state with their own office, the Savannah Jaycees use their building for meetings, events and leadership speakers.
The BBQ pit roof often serves as an outdoor shelter for the group's community activities, such as the Surging Forward Picnic, which was held for first responders and firefighters during Hurricane Matthew cleanup.
Since it was damaged by the hurricane and the storms this spring, the Jaycees have been unable to reassemble and secure the roof. So The Dewitt Tilton group reached out to them and offered to rebuild and install a new roof.
"I have seen the culture of altruistic service and progressive thinking the Savannah Jaycees promotes in our community," said Dewitt Tilton partner Chris Tilton. "They give so much to Savannah, so when the opportunity presented itself to give back to their group, we jumped on it."
Jaycees president Cynthia Wright said the roof could not have been reinstalled without help.
"We are so thankful that the Dewitt Tilton Group saw our need and chose to show their support for our organization with a project that will serve us both now and in the future," Wright said.
For more information about the Savannah Jaycees, visit http://savannahjaycees.com/
MORE ABOUT THE DEWITT TILTON GROUP:
The Dewitt Tilton Group, a premier construction firm located in Savannah, Ga., specializes in commercial construction. The principals, Andrew Dewitt and Chris Tilton, have over 50 years of combined experience in the local construction industry. The firm manages every aspect of a commercial project from pre-construction to the final walk through. Known for using only highly reputable contractors, the Dewitt Tilton Group brings to the table design, engineering and construction capabilities which guarantee a smooth construction process for each client. The firm is located at 2807-A Roger Lacey Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404. For more information or to contact the Dewitt Tilton Group, please call 912.777.3404 or visit www.dewitttiltongroup.com
MORE ABOUT THE SAVANNAH JAYCEES
Celebrating their 75th anniversary this year, the Savannah Jaycees is a nonprofit organization of young professionals whose mission is to inspire leadership development through community involvement. Among the Savannah Jaycees' projects were the installation of voting booths throughout Chatham County, helping to build the Kicklighter School and Chatham Nursing Home, founding Toys-for-Tots with the Marines and the fire department, renovating the Forsyth Fountain and creating Jaycees Park on Tybee Island.
CONTACT
Kim Thomas
Dewitt Tilton Group
912-777-3404
kim@dewitttiltongroup.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR
912.844.9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
