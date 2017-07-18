TFC earns back-to-back wins for global campaigns at 15th Quill Awards

#Vote4ASelfieWorthyPH among top five over-all winners for Communication Management; Kapamilya Reunion wins first Quill for Advertising, Marketing and Brand Communication

-- ABS-CBN The Filipino Channel (TFC), home of the most widely distributed premium and on demand channel and producer of Filipino content outside the Philippines, earned two nods from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) on July 5 at the Marriott Hotel in Manila for campaigns that address its global audience --- its overseas voting campaignand virtual get-together for these Filipinos and their families,With the registration for the overseas voting in full swing, the government's campaign gets a boost as TFC's #Vote4ASelfieWorthyPH born out of a partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs Overseas Voting Secretariat (DFA OVS) and Commission on Elections Office for Overseas Voting (COMELEC OFOV) gets another nod from the PR industry by getting an Excellence award and vying for the over-all top five awards under the Corporate Social Responsibility category from this year's Philippine Quill.#Vote4ASelfieWorthyPH earned the judges' nod for Communication Management and for inspiring Filipinos to capture the Philippines in photo at its current state and tell other global Filipinos how they can still paint a better picture, with the right vote.According to ABS-CBN Global Head of Corporate Affairs & PR: "The PR industry's recognition of ABS-CBN TFC'scampaign affirms the value of our joint efforts with our government and community partners in reaching out to Filipinos worldwide and connecting them to the homeland through the most powerful means of involvement:the exercise of their right of suffrage. Through the power of media, this allowed them to have a voice in the political conversation and in building the future of our homeland".The campaign was launched in 2015 first to help the government agencies increase the number of registrants and sustained in 2016 to turn them into voters. The campaign harnessed the power of social media to encourage Filipinos overseas to use the hashtag across all their social media accounts with the help of key influencers such as news personalities, and; entertainment reportersandcelebrities, andyoung celebrities,andandmusic industry'sand; ABS-CBN Regional Network News Bureau reporters headed by; and radio personalities, and anchorYang, an award-winning broadcast journalist did not think twice about supporting the campaign. Yang said: "I was once an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) too --- fifteen years. I know how it is to be an OF worker and overseas voter. I voted and covered in Hong Kong so I played two roles. There, I saw the sad and happy part of having a voice as a migrant worker. I could say experience was whole". Yang covered the opening of the election precincts in HK in 2016.At the end of the 2015 registration, total turnout wasor a 46.39% increase versus 815,307 in 2012 registration while the total number of voter turnout in 2016 was ator a 27.59% increase versus the 2013 elections with 118,823 voters.According to DFA OVS Acting Vice Chairman, media played a crucial role in the success of the OV in 2016. "Media is an indispensable partner of public service. And it so happens that the DFA OVS serves the interest of the OFs, we politically empower them. Therefore, TFC having the widest reach in network for overseas is a logical partner of the campaign. Thank you very much to TFC and partners for all the help, we were able to set a record-breaking turnout for 2016 elections".COMELEC OFOV Chairman Atty.adds: "The media, specifically TFC is broadcast all over the world which covers the 85 foreign posts of the Philippines. The same helped a lot in propagating the OV act. Considering that prior to the agreement with ABS-CBN or TFC, there were only 815,307 total number of registered overseas, the volume of applicant increased after August 26,2015 because of the information campaign conducted by the office and its partners".Meantime,, a reunion that harnessed the power of technology to bring together overseas Filipinos and their families, earned its first Quill for Communication Management under the Advertising, Marketing and Brand category.Launched first in 2015,brought the families together in one of the most memorable events in the lives of Filipinos --- Christmas. Recreating the elements such as Christmas decors, Noche Buena and exchange gifts, the virtual reunion also was able to relive the Christmas feels that overseas participants miss back in the Philippines.According toManaging Director for Asia Pacific,posed a very important solution for the physical gap between Filipinos in North America and Asia and their families here in the Philippines:is one very memorable occasion where we momentarily managed to bridge the physical gap between overseas and their families here in the Philippines. Even for a day, we at TFC, together with our content celebrities andall over the world, were able to celebrate as one family during this important season of Christmas".In this year's Philippine Quill Awards, TFC's back-to-back wins contributed to ABS-CBN Corporation's win as 1runner-up in the Company of the Year category.For more information, visit facebook.com/KapamilyaTFC. Connect with other global Filipinos and follow KapamilyaTFC @IG and Twitter.