July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Local IT Firm Proud to Be Featured on Global List of Top Technology Companies

 
 
TORONTO - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The team of IT experts atPACE Technical Servicesis thrilled to announce that they have been named to Penton Technology's 2017 MSPmentor 501 Global Edition at a global ranking of 226 and the #10 Canadian listed company! The MSPmentor 501 Global Edition is a distinguished list and report that identifies the world's top 501 IT Managed Service Providers (MSP's). Each year, MSPmentor gathers information for its annual rankings through the participation of MSPs and IT service providers in its annual survey. Data for the list rankings was collected online from March through April 2017 and the complete 501 list is currently available for review on www.mspmentor.net.

MSPmentor is the ultimate guide to Managed Services and is the leading global destination for MSPs. MSPs named to the annual list are chosen after a careful assessment of company strengths and revenue contributions from key go-to-market activities including managed services, cloud migration, strategic consultation and reselling. Editor and chief of MSPmentor, Aldrin Brown, recognizes the breadth of this achievement noting that the list highlights "the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry".

PACE Technical Servicesis proud to have been recognized by MSPmentor for their dedication to delivering business-focused IT services and unparalleled support – an accomplishment that truly aligns with their business vision and mission. The PACE Technical Servicesteam is committed to providing clients across the GTA with forward-thinking IT strategies that are consistently reliable. Through their ability to provide fully-managed IT services, strategic IT guidance, and innovative consultation, the PACE Technical Servicesteam has carved out a leadership space among the top managed IT service providers worldwide.

"Our top priority is helping our clients use technology to drive their business and mission and get the most return on their IT investments," says PACE Technical ServicesPresident, Michael Sugrue."Being named in the top half of the MSPmentor 501 list (and the 10th ranked Canadian MSP) is an excellent recognition of the hard work and dedication our team demonstrates daily. We look forward to continually growing alongside our clients to deliver them the best IT strategy and service available."

Michael Sugrue is available for an immediate interview about this exciting accomplishment.

About PACE Technical Services:

PACE Technical Services Inc. is an ISO 9001-2008 Registered Outsourced Managed IT & Cloud Services Provider. Their unique process-driven service reduces IT issues by 50-75% in small to medium sized businesses while helping them leverage technology to increase revenue, reduce overhead and maximize profit at a predictable annual cost. PACE has been recognized repeatedly by industry-leading organizations like Channele2e, MSPMentor and PROFIT™ Magazine as one of the leading Managed IT Service innovators in Canada.

Follow PACE Technical Services by visiting:www.facebook.com/pacetechnicalservices and twitter.com/pacetechserv.

For more information about Pace Technical Services please visit: www.pacetechnical.com (http://www.pacetechnical.com).

Michael Sugrue, President
***@pacetechnical.com
