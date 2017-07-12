News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local IT Firm Proud to Be Featured on Global List of Top Technology Companies
MSPmentor is the ultimate guide to Managed Services and is the leading global destination for MSPs. MSPs named to the annual list are chosen after a careful assessment of company strengths and revenue contributions from key go-to-market activities including managed services, cloud migration, strategic consultation and reselling. Editor and chief of MSPmentor, Aldrin Brown, recognizes the breadth of this achievement noting that the list highlights "the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry".
PACE Technical Servicesis proud to have been recognized by MSPmentor for their dedication to delivering business-focused IT services and unparalleled support – an accomplishment that truly aligns with their business vision and mission. The PACE Technical Servicesteam is committed to providing clients across the GTA with forward-thinking IT strategies that are consistently reliable. Through their ability to provide fully-managed IT services, strategic IT guidance, and innovative consultation, the PACE Technical Servicesteam has carved out a leadership space among the top managed IT service providers worldwide.
"Our top priority is helping our clients use technology to drive their business and mission and get the most return on their IT investments,"
Michael Sugrue is available for an immediate interview about this exciting accomplishment.
About PACE Technical Services:
PACE Technical Services Inc. is an ISO 9001-2008 Registered Outsourced Managed IT & Cloud Services Provider. Their unique process-driven service reduces IT issues by 50-75% in small to medium sized businesses while helping them leverage technology to increase revenue, reduce overhead and maximize profit at a predictable annual cost. PACE has been recognized repeatedly by industry-leading organizations like Channele2e, MSPMentor and PROFIT™ Magazine as one of the leading Managed IT Service innovators in Canada.
Follow PACE Technical Services by visiting:www.facebook.com/
For more information about Pace Technical Services please visit: www.pacetechnical.com (http://www.pacetechnical.com).
Contact
Michael Sugrue, President
***@pacetechnical.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse