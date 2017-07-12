News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Startup Research on BANDA
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "GET already has more than one version of Tejano programming already lined up for future use when AIR is fully functional but in researching Hispanic programming even further we feel like we need to expand even more with the addition of BANDA.
"It designates a style of Mexican music in which wind instruments - mostly brass - and percussion are utilized with a wide variety of songs, including Rancheras, Corridos, Cumbias, Balads, and Boleros.
"Mexican Banda music dates from the late 1800's with the arrival of metal instruments, when communities tried to imitate the military marching bands. The first of these bands formed in central and southern Mexico. In each village, there are certain types of wind/horn bands, whether traditional, private or municipal – similar and yet different from town to town. One of the oldest Mexican bands noted is "the Banda de Tlayacapan" from the state of Morelos. It was started in 1870 and is noted as being first to play "la danza del Chinelo."
"Like Tejano as a mix of German and Czech polka music that literally intermarried with Mexican love songs in Texas, Banda is similar but was more to the west of the Texas border and more accepted in the Mexican hinterlands.
"Hispanic listeners are into subgenres just like all other classes of listeners and that's why the research will continue as to other offshoots such as "El Norteno" and "Cohunto" music. These various forms were well represented from the 1920's on in Border Radio from Texas to California.
"Banda music took off in the 1880s in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, where it exploded into popularity in at the turn of the century throughout Mexico. Like Tejano, in some respects, its roots come from the overlapping of Mexican music with German polka music. At the time, many German Mexicans lived in the states of Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Jalisco and Nuevo León.
"That alone greatly influenced northern Mexican music. Immigrants from northern Mexico brought the music into the United States. Initially popular in the Southwest United States - California and Arizona - Banda has followed Mexican immigrants into the US. Mexicans who encountered Latin-based Jazz enjoyed by Chicanos (Mexicans born and raised in the US) and adopted "jazzier" sounds into Banda to further expand the genre.
"When all the research and development is complete, Banda will be available for long-form, daily use by GET stations (both Terrestrial and Internet) and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about Banda you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com
http://www.dainschult.com
