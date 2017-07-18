News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Quarterfinalists for 2017 Spring Championship
The UPSL's Top Eight Teams of the 2017 Spring Season Will Square Off at the Spring Playoff Championship, Set for July 29-30 in Southern California
Boise FC, California Victory FC, Colorado Rush, FC Golden State Force, L.A. Wolves FC, Real Zamora FC, Sporting AZ FC and Strikers FC South Coast will compete at the UPSL Spring Playoff Championship, an elimination tournament being held on July 29-30 in Southern California.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "This has been a long road for all our playoff bound teams and it all started in March, and finally we are down to the final eight teams to see who will be crowned the 2017 UPSL Spring Champion. Congratulations to each of the UPSL Quarterfinalists. It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to get to this stage of the season, and these teams not only represent the very best of the UPSL but they represent the very best from their respective communities, cities, states and regions. We look forward to the UPSL Spring Playoff Championship Draw later this week to announce the playoff pairings as this will certainly be an exciting set of matchups regardless of who get who."
Games will be played at Ruben S. Ayala Park (14225 Central Ave., Chino CA 91710). The UPSL Spring Championship Draw will take place on Thursday, July 20, with an announcement to follow.
Boise FC (14-2-1 overall) proved its strength in its first season in the UPSL, finishing just behind California Victory FC in the Northwest Conference. The club defeated Western Nevada FC, 4-2, in a shootout on Saturday, July 15, in a conference semifinal game to advance.
California Victory FC (15-1-1) claimed the UPSL Northwest Conference title in its inaugural season. The Petaluma, Calif.-based club beat Real San Jose, 4-1, on Saturday, July 15, in a conference semifinal game.
Colorado Rush (9-2-5) led the way in the UPSL Colorado Conference, topping the regular season table before winning the conference final in stunning fashion, with goalkeeper Shailer Thomas making the game-winning save in a 5-4 victory over FC Boulder on Sunday, July 16.
FC Golden State Force (17-2-0) is the lone Championship Division competing after defeating Bell Gardens FC, 2-0, in the UPSL Championship Division Western Conference Championship Game at Citrus College on Sunday, July 16. The Glendora, Calif.-based club has now scored 112 goals this season.
L.A. Wolves FC (17-1-0) won the UPSL Supporters' Shield Trophy with 48 points for the 2017 Spring Season. Coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Eric Wynalda, Wolves FC won the USASA Region IV title to advance to the USASA National Cup in August. The club defeated PSC Football Club, 5-0, in a Pro Premier Division Western Conference semifinal playoff game on Sunday, July 16.
Las Vegas-based Real Zamora FC (6-3-1) is the UPSL Nevada Conference champion after knocking out previously undefeated Las Vegas Mobsters in a shootout, 4-2, on Saturday, July 15.
Mesa, Ariz.-based Sporting AZ FC (5-3-3) was the first to qualify for the UPSL National Finals when it defeated Inter AZ FC, 3-2, in the Arizona Conference Championship Game on Wednesday, July 5.
Strikers FC South Coast (13-2-2) finished second in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The Huntington Beach, Calif.-based club defeated La Maquina FC, 2-1, in a conference semifinal playoff game on Saturday, July 15.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
