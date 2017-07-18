 
News By Tag
* Government
* Healthcare
* Advocacy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Black Ministers Demand Fair Equitable Budget From Congress

Atlanta's Rev. Raphael Warnock joins group of clergy in D.C. for rally to demand action on 2018 budget
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Government
* Healthcare
* Advocacy

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Rev. Raphael Warnock of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (https://historicebenezer.org/) will join a group of clergy from across the nation on Capitol Hill Tuesday, July 18th.

The group is demanding Congress to reject both the immoral budget proposed by the Trump Administration and the equally unjust health care bill that the Senate may have a procedural vote on in the coming weeks. A vote initially scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

Faith leaders will address the many ways the proposed budget will negatively impact African American families and communities, including deep cuts to education, Medicaid, civil rights, community development block grants and housing vouchers. The budget will also likely create an environment for predatory lending to increase.

Some of the clergy assembled will participate in direct social action on Tuesday afternoon 2 p.m. following scheduled meetings with lawmakers.

Faith leaders will also debut an aggressive social media campaign to amplify calls for Congress to withdraw the controversial healthcare bill that could strip life-saving health coverage from millions of Americans. #BlackClergyUprising #BlackClergyVoices

What:  News Conference

News Conference:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

10:30 a.m. – 11:30am: U.S. Capitol Building / East Front of the U.S. Capitol (across from the Supreme Court and First Street)

Noon: Closed door meeting with Senators

2:00 p.m.: Social Action Demonstration / Russell Building Rotunda

Who:

Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, Rev. Dr. Teresa Hord Owens, Rev. Jimmie R. Hawkins, Rev. Dr. Barbara Williams Skinner, Rev. Dr. Leslie Copeland Tune, Bishop Frank Madison Reid, Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, Rev. Dr. Donald Gillett,Rev. Aundreia Alexander, and Rev. Dr. Willie Gable.

End
Source:Raphael Warnock
Email:***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Perfect Pitch Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share