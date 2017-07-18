News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Ministers Demand Fair Equitable Budget From Congress
Atlanta's Rev. Raphael Warnock joins group of clergy in D.C. for rally to demand action on 2018 budget
The group is demanding Congress to reject both the immoral budget proposed by the Trump Administration and the equally unjust health care bill that the Senate may have a procedural vote on in the coming weeks. A vote initially scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
Faith leaders will address the many ways the proposed budget will negatively impact African American families and communities, including deep cuts to education, Medicaid, civil rights, community development block grants and housing vouchers. The budget will also likely create an environment for predatory lending to increase.
Some of the clergy assembled will participate in direct social action on Tuesday afternoon 2 p.m. following scheduled meetings with lawmakers.
Faith leaders will also debut an aggressive social media campaign to amplify calls for Congress to withdraw the controversial healthcare bill that could strip life-saving health coverage from millions of Americans. #BlackClergyUprising #BlackClergyVoices
What: News Conference
News Conference:
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
10:30 a.m. – 11:30am: U.S. Capitol Building / East Front of the U.S. Capitol (across from the Supreme Court and First Street)
Noon: Closed door meeting with Senators
2:00 p.m.: Social Action Demonstration / Russell Building Rotunda
Who:
Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, Rev. Dr. Teresa Hord Owens, Rev. Jimmie R. Hawkins, Rev. Dr. Barbara Williams Skinner, Rev. Dr. Leslie Copeland Tune, Bishop Frank Madison Reid, Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, Rev. Dr. Donald Gillett,Rev. Aundreia Alexander, and Rev. Dr. Willie Gable.
Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse