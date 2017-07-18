Black Ministers Demand Fair Equitable Budget From Congress

Atlanta's Rev. Raphael Warnock joins group of clergy in D.C. for rally to demand action on 2018 budget

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Government

* Healthcare

* Advocacy Industry:

* Government Location:

* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Contact

Tenisha Bell

***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com Tenisha Bell

End

-- Rev. Raphael Warnock of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (https://historicebenezer.org/)will join a group of clergy from across the nation on Capitol Hill Tuesday, July 18th.The group is demanding Congress to reject both the immoral budget proposed by the Trump Administration and the equally unjust health care bill that the Senate may have a procedural vote on in the coming weeks. A vote initially scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.Faith leaders will address the many ways the proposed budget will negatively impact African American families and communities, including deep cuts to education, Medicaid, civil rights, community development block grants and housing vouchers. The budget will also likely create an environment for predatory lending to increase.Some of the clergy assembled will participate in direct social action on Tuesday afternoon 2 p.m. following scheduled meetings with lawmakers.Faith leaders will also debut an aggressive social media campaign to amplify calls for Congress to withdraw the controversial healthcare bill that could strip life-saving health coverage from millions of Americans. #BlackClergyUprising #BlackClergyVoicesNews ConferenceTuesday, July 18, 2017U.S. Capitol Building / East Front of the U.S. Capitol (across from the Supreme Court and First Street)Closed door meeting with SenatorsSocial Action Demonstration / Russell Building Rotundaand