"Officiating Safely – The Best Defense" Featured at Louisiana Sports Officials Summit
Statewide Sports Officials Organization to Convene Saturday on the Campus of Louisiana Univeristy - Lafayette
Goldberger, the author of "Sports Officiating:
Goldberger, a New Jersey attorney Goldberger serves as counsel to local, state and national sports and officiating organizations, including the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc., the New Jersey State Baseball Umpires Association, Inc., the State Basketball Officials Association of New Jersey, Inc., and the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials. He officiated college and high school basketball for over 30 years, most recently working in the Northeast Conference. He also umpired college baseball for the Eastern College Athletic Conference; and worked as a high school football official throughout the State of New Jersey. Goldberger is a frequent speaker to groups of officials, coaches, athletic administrators, and attorneys nationwide.
