"Officiating Safely – The Best Defense" Featured at Louisiana Sports Officials Summit

-- When the Louisiana High School Officials Association holds its 2Annual Sports Officiating Summit this weekend in Lafayette, Attorney Alan Goldberger has some business to discuss with the refs and umpires -- "official" business.Goldberger, the author of "Sports Officiating:A Legal Guide" and a former three-sport official has been selected as keynote speaker at the Summit. The topic will be "Officiating Safely – The Best Defense 2017." Sports officials from throughout the state will receive practical advice on how to protect themselves and the athletes while managing the risks associated with officiating sports in today's legal climate.Goldberger, a New Jersey attorney Goldberger serves as counsel to local, state and national sports and officiating organizations, including the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc., the New Jersey State Baseball Umpires Association, Inc., the State Basketball Officials Association of New Jersey, Inc., and the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials. He officiated college and high school basketball for over 30 years, most recently working in the Northeast Conference. He also umpired college baseball for the Eastern College Athletic Conference; and worked as a high school football official throughout the State of New Jersey. Goldberger is a frequent speaker to groups of officials, coaches, athletic administrators, and attorneys nationwide.Visit us at http://www.RefLaw.com