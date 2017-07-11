 
NFL Legends and Celebrities team up for a Christmas in August for The Phoenix Homeless community

NFL Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery along with NFL Legends and popular Baywatch TV Star Donna D'Errico are all teaming up to bring Christmas early to the Phoenix homeless community.
 
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- There are over 36,000 homeless people in the state of Arizona, with over half of them in Maricopa county alone. In addition, there is a 1000% increase in pediatric homeless. With numbers like these, it's crucial for all members of the community to do what they can for those in need, especially during these extreme summer temps.

For the 11th consecutive year, Nick Lowery and his foundation's Champions for the Homeless are teaming up with St. Vincent DePaul, in this case for the 2nd annual Christmas in Summer, to do their part in giving back where it matters most. Lowery and St Vincent de Paul's CEO Steve Zabilski agree, "This 33rd Champions event continues to help redefine real success in life." Nick is always joined by many great NFL Legends and several Miss Arizonas will also attend this year, along with a Special VIP Co-emcee, Donna D'Errico, best known for her Baywatch starring role.

Together, this group of athletes and celebrities and close to 200 volunteers are redefining Giving in the heart of the summer, and will serve an amazing Christmas dinner to over 1400 of Phoenix homeless. Those who come will also be given gift cards, other need items like socks, underwear and water, more than 1000 flowers, and will have a special meet and greet with all athletes. Donna and Nick and the hundreds of homeless guests and volunteers will be entertained by the Champions for the Homeless Band, led by The Rhythm Room's Blues legends Bob Corritore, Paris James, Dave Riley, Jimmie 'Primetime' Smith, as well as Cece Ya and keyboardist Les Paul Roque.

Where: St Vincent DePaul's shelter at #1075 Jackson in downtown Phoenix (10th Avenue and Jackson, just 3 minutes from Phoenix Suns arena)
When: August 13
Time: 11:00 am-12:30 pm

For more information on this event and others that the Nick Lowery Youth foundation does for those in the community and throughout the country, please visit www.nicklowery.org

About the Nick Lowery Youth Foundation: The Nick Lowery Youth Foundation is a registered 501 c(3) non profit. Its programs are Champions for the Homeless (particularly military veteran homeless), reducing concussions in sports (Stronger Safer Sports), All Pros against Bullying, and Nation Building for Native Youth. Nick is the winner of the 2017 Scottsdale Rotary Clubs Service above Self Award, the Linking Sports Lifetime Award, the US Jaycees Ten Outstanding Young Americans award, the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets Man of the Year award, and the NFL Players Justice Byron Whizzer White humanitarian Award.

Media Contact
Cathy Cardenas
***@gmail.com
Source:Nick Lowery Foundation
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
