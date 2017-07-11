Introducing GenieMD iVisit™ - Telemedicine Reimagined

End

-- GenieMD, a market leader in offering mobile health solutions to consumers, today announced the availability of its Telemedicine Platform iVisitMore than three-quarters of U.S. healthcare consumers welcome the idea of virtual visits with physicians, according to the results of a consumer survey conducted by The Advisory Board Company. As revealed in a June 19 announcement (https://www.healthcare-informatics.com/news-item/telemedicine/survey-77-percent-consumers-interested-virtual-doctor-visits), 77 percent of consumers would consider seeing a physician virtually, while 19 percent already have, as revealed in the Virtual Visits Consumer Choice Survey, which surveyed 4,879 consumers online during September 2016."Across industries, consumers have become accustomed to using virtual technology for both real-time and asynchronous interactions. Health care providers can no longer wait to catch up," Tom Cassels, national strategy partner at Advisory Board, said in a statement. "Providers have designed care access around their own convenience and will increasingly find patients willing to pay for their own convenience and alternatives to driving to physician offices for medical expertise."In contrast to video visits, consumers can use iVisit's asynchronous platform to report over 50 common illnesses by answering a short questionnaire relating to their chief complaint. Using iVisit, providers become super efficient, addressing virtual visits in less than 3 minutes compared to 20 minutes on a video call. This translates to a lower cost per patient per visit and in most cases less than the insurance co-pay.When video visits are desirable for care, iVisit adds asynchronous questionnaire during patient appointment booking, which allows the physician to be more efficient by reviewing the patient's current symptoms and health history prior to the video visit.iVisit empowers patients by offering built-in care management, medication adherence, vital tracking with smart devices and curated and trustworthy content to better take care of their health and easily involve family and professional caregivers in helping them stay healthy.Onboarding a new practice takes only a couple of hours with customizable apps (iOS, Android) and web with practice's brand. Administrative dashboard allows for managing all aspects of the application including rich analytics.GenieMD offers a 30-day free trial and has the most attractive revenue share model to help practices get onboard with Telemedicine with no initial up front cost.Our Telemedicine platform offers the most comprehensive features available on the market and our premier staff of medical and technology professionals are on the cutting edge of innovation to continue to offer the best of breed healthcare solutions. Our award winning cloud based mobile 1solution empowers individuals to take a more active role in managing their own health and the health of their loved ones.At GenieMD our mission is to help improve the quality of human life by providing solutions that enable people to live the healthiest lives possible.