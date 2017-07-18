 
Industry News





South Italian Table Brunch at Park Hyatt Seoul

- Featuring the authentic taste of southern Italy including arancini and pizza - - Complimentary brunch for two children under 12 years of age -
 
 
SEOUL, South Korea - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Park Hyatt Seoul's authentic Italian restaurant, Cornerstone, presents a 'South Italian Table Brunch' until August, featuring the authentic cuisine of southern Italy.  The brunch is available every weekend from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM and is priced at KRW 99,000 per adult.  Up to two children under 12 years of age can dine with the family free of charge.

The brunch showcases the various tastes of beautiful seaside regions of southern Italy including arancini from Sicily, Neapolitan pizza, fish cebiche and homemade gelato.  At the buffet, the antipasti section offers organic salad, a selection of cheeses and salamis; the crudo counter has fresh seafood delivered from Jeju in the morning; and the dessert station provides authentic Italian desserts including homemade tiramisu, gelato and tarts.  Guests can enjoy mini pass-arounds and a choice of main dishes served to the table.  Five main dishes include grilled Australian black Angus sirloin, roasted lobster, Campanian grilled sea bass, grilled lamb rack and Italian burger.  Children are offered a pasta dish with their choice of noodles, sauce and toppings.  In addition, guests can enjoy unlimited sparkling wine or one welcome drink during the brunch, and a cup of tea or coffee.


<South Italian Table Brunch>

■ Venue: Cornerstone (Park Hyatt Seoul, 2F)

■ Period: Until August 31, 2017

■ Time: Sat – Sun, 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM

■ Inclusions: Appetizer, seafood and dessert buffet

         + Main dish

         + Free-flowing sparkling wine or a welcome drink

         + A cup of coffee/tea

■ Price: KRW 99,000 for adults (Free of charge for up to two children under 12)

■ Inquiries: Cornerstone 02 2016 1220 * 1221 or Park Hyatt Seoul 02 2016 1234

■ Website: http://www.seoul.park.hyattrestaurants.com/cornerstone

Source:Park Hyatt Seoul
