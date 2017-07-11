 
July 2017





The benefits of joining a professional organization dedicated to excellence in copywriting

The American Society of Professional Copywriters: The CopyPros offer membership benefits that boost a copywriter's brand.
 
 
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- You may do your best work in your pajamas or in a swimsuit next to the pool, but you'd likely wear business attire to a big, important meeting to show that you are a professional.

"Your membership in The American Society of Professional Copywriters is like putting a coat and tie on your career or a pants suit on your profession," explains Dennis Taylor, president of the organization whose members are known as The CopyPros®.

"Much like a real estate agent can distinguish themselves by becoming a Realtor®, copywriters can show they are on a higher professional level by joining The American Society of Professional Copywriters and becoming oneof The CopyPros," says Taylor.

"When several prospects are competing for the same projects, a member doesn't have to just rely on who presented best at that particular meeting," says Taylor, "their work has a 'seal of approval,' so to speak, which gives them a creative edge."

The website of the society gives informative tips on the "Quill Tips" Blog and provides functionality for a one-stop source to join The CopyPros. Members receive, among other things, a gold membership diploma naming them as a Certified CopyPro, a creed of the society, a membership card and the right to put The American Society of Professional Copywriters' logo on their collateral and promotional materials. "The membership certificate really looks impressive framed on the wall or as the first page of a copywriter's portfolio," says Taylor.

During the membership drive of The American Society of Professional Copywriters, "Home of The CopyPros," new members can join for 50 percent off the regular rate, so the annual fee is about $30. "That's less than many copywriters spend on coffee each week and this is sure to give their career a bigger jump start than the caffeine," says Taylor.

For complete information on The American Society of Professional Copywriters and how to become one of The Copy Pros, visit the website at www.TheCopyPros.org.

Dennis Taylor, President The CopyPros
The American Society of Professional Copywriters
***@wordtaylor.info
