INFINITI HR Ranks #54 in the Washington Business Journal's Largest Private Companies List in 2017
Leading PEO makes the list for the second year in a row, and climbs in rankings.
Every year Washington Business Journal ranks hundreds of the hottest area companies in their fields.
As a human resources outsourcing, payroll and benefits service provider with its headquarters in Burtonsville, the company made about $316 million in revenue last year. As one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. 5000, INFINITI HR joins this year's list in the professional services sector.
The list is ranked by total 2016 revenue. Industries represented in the full list include: retail, professional services, technology, government contracting, construction, real estate, and more.
INFINITI HR has continued to grow at an exponential rate and has doubled the number of employees in the past five years. As the leading PEO for some of the most recognized franchise brands throughout the world, the company now has nearly 30,000 employees and clients in all 50 states.
